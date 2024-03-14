Amid all the Justin Fields rumors surrounding the Chicago Bears this free agency, the team has been very active with other deals as well. Some of the recent players signed include running back D'Andre Swift, center Coleman Shelton and (backup) quarterback Brett Rypien. The Bears were looking to add Minnesota Vikings defensive end DJ Wonnum to the mix, but it looks like they've just gotten beat by another team.
Wonnum was scheduled for a free agent visit to Chicago, but that won't be happening anymore since the pass rusher just signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin and NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The 26-year-old was visiting the Charlotte-based squad and it seems like they managed to convince him there and then.
What DJ Wonnum could have brought to the Bears
Wonnum was a fourth-round pick in 2020, spending his entire career with the Vikings prior to his new deal. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive end is coming off a career season, starting 14 of his 15 games played while tallying 62 combined tackles (33 solo, 29 assisted), 8.0 sacks, six passes defended and one touchdown returned from a fumble. Throughout his four-year tenure in Minnesota, Wonnum totaled 171 combined tackles (105 solo, 66 assisted), 23.0 sacks, 11 passes defended and two forced fumbles during the regular season.
Missing out on Wonnum means the Bears will now have to look at other pass rushers in the market. They've already made moves to bolster their secondary, but no major deals have taken place involving the defensive frontline. Besides Pro Bowler Montez Sweat, the Bears lack depth when it comes to EDGE pieces. The team finished with just 30.0 sacks in 2023 — second to the last in the entire league.
Regardless, the free agency period has just begun so Chicago has time to address this need. And for Bears fans, there are other things to look forward to, such as the upcoming NFL draft. The team holds the number-one overall pick, which means that USC standout Caleb Williams is likely to be donning a Bears jersey this 2024. In addition, D'Andre Swift tallying yards for the team is also an exciting forethought.
All things considered, the Bears are looking to make sure that they'll bounce back from a quiet 2023.