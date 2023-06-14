The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly “likely” to sign former Baltimore Ravens CB Marcus Peters, per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“Those guys (Jakorian Bennett, Tyler Hall, other Raiders cornerback options) may be competing for one starting job, as the Raiders seem likely to sign veteran cornerback Marcus Peters before training camp,” The Athletic article states. “Peters came in for a visit last month and, according to league and team sources, the two sides have stayed in touch as Peters tests the market. The Raiders have other veteran cornerbacks on their list, but Peters could very likely sign with the team that he grew up rooting for as a kid in Oakland.”

As mentioned, the Raiders previously hosted Marcus Peters for a free agent visit. Las Vegas is trying to improve their defense following a forgettable 2022 campaign, so adding a player like Peters would be important.

In addition to playing for the Ravens, Peters has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. He's been reliable during the course of his career, making five Pro Bowl teams and winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award back in 2015.

Last season with Baltimore, Peters appeared in 13 games and performed well for the most part. Raiders star defender Maxx Crosby recently shared his thoughts on Las Vegas potentially signing Peters in free agency.

Looks like Maxx Crosby wants the Raiders to sign Marcus Peters #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/wGkDAisjZ6 — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) May 15, 2023

Barring unforeseen circumstances, it seems as if the Raiders will sign Marcus Peters. However, nothing is currently official. We will provide updates as they are made available.