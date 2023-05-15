The Las Vegas Raiders brought in two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters for a free agent visit on Monday, according to Vic Tafur.

A first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, Peters has been one of the best defensive backs in the league over the last decade. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, starting a total of 27 games during that span. He missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL.

Peters quickly established himself as a dominant ballhawk, nabbing a league-high eight interceptions as a rookie. From 2015-2019, Peters had 27 interceptions, returning six of them for touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2019.

Now 30, Peters isn’t necessarily looked at as one of the premier corners in the league anymore, but the Raiders can use all the help they can get in the secondary. Las Vegas ranked 29th in passing defense in 2022 and had a league-low six interceptions.

Peters is one of the more intriguing names remaining in free agency as offseason team activities begin to ramp up. He may not be the same player he was four years ago, but Peters is still a player worth taking a chance on, especially for a Raiders team that is desperate for improvement in the defensive backfield.

It’s no guarantee that the Raiders strike a deal for Marcus Peters, but an official visit is a step toward that. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback could very well be leading the Vegas secondary in 2023 as he tries to get back into the elite company of NFL pass defenders.