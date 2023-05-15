Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has made it no mystery that he hopes Marcus Peters becomes his teammate for the 2023 NFL season. Amid news that Peters visited with the Raiders Monday, Crosby tagged the free agent on Instagram in an apparent recruiting effort.

Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player on the Raiders’ roster. He could certainly use some help on a unit that had trouble stopping opposing offenses last season. Peters might no longer be the All-Pro-caliber cornerback that he once was, but Crosby seemingly hopes the veteran joins him in Las Vegas.

Peters had an interception and six passes defended in 13 games for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season. Peters missed the entire 2021 campaign with a torn ACL. He had four interceptions for the Ravens in 2020. In the 2019 season, Peters was a First-team All-Pro selection for the second time in his career.

In 2015, 2017 and 2019, Peters led the NFL in interception yards.

NFL free agency for the 2023 offseason is two months old, and Peters is one of the biggest names still on the market. The Ravens have not ruled out the possibility of bringing him back, though Peters might be ready to play elsewhere.

Crosby led the Raiders with a career-high 12.5 sacks last season. No other Las Vegas defender even had five sacks on the year.

Only the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions allowed more passing yards than the Raiders in 2022. Peters could be a much-needed addition to the Las Vegas secondary.

The Raiders’ free agency signings haven’t included any marquee players on defense. Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers were Las Vegas’ biggest additions.