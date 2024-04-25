The Los Angeles Rams haven't had a first round pick in the NFL Draft since 2016. As they prepare for the 2024 festivities, the Rams aren't trying to wait too long before they're on the clock.
Los Angeles holds the No. 19 overall pick. However, the Rams have been making calls to try and get into the top 10 picks, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
There's no word on exactly who the Rams would be targeting, but a top 10 pick is obviously supreme draft capital. While they are still in range to get one of the best players in the class, picking in the top 10 ensures LA has a better chance of landing one of 2024's elite players.
Moving up nine spots could prove tricky though. With teams in need of quarterback help, there could be a mad dash to the top to ensure their QB of choice is selected. While the Rams don't have that problem as long as Matthew Stafford is healthy, they'll still have to pay the same premium to move up.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be a landmark event for the Rams, namely since they haven't had a first round pick in over a decade. However, with clear holes to fill, a pick in the top 10 could keep Los Angeles in contention.
Who Rams could target with top 10 NFL Draft pick
The Rams' biggest loss comes in the form of Aaron Donald. After a likely Hall of Fame career, Donald decided to hang up his cleats following the 2023 season. It'll be hard to truly replace Donald, but Los Angeles at least needs to find someone they can build around. A player like Texas' Byron Murphy might fit the bill early in the draft.
Elsewhere defensively, the Rams need some help in their secondary. They ranked 20th in the league, allowing 231.1 yards per game through the air. However, not many cornerbacks or safeties have been projected to go in the top 10. If LA moved up and went defense, they would seemingly target a player on their defensive line.
Offensively, the Rams seem set at QB and running back with Stafford and Kyren Williams respectively. They have two top flight wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. With Kupp's injury history, perhaps Los Angeles takes a big swing on a wide receiver like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, taking their pass attack to the next level.
Tight end Brock Bowers could also do the trick if they want more explosion on offense. The Rams do have Tyler Higbee under contract through 2026, although he is coming up just a 495 yard and two touchdown season. Bowers has been described as far and away the best tight end in the class and would give the Rams another intriguing piece to work with.
While they seem more likely to go interior offense line – if they stay at 19 – moving up to the top 10 would give LA a shot at Joe Alt. Deemed the best tackle in the class, the Rams would ensure Stafford has strong blocking for the rest of his tenure.
All intriguing options that are surely tantalizing for the Rams' front office. But the first step is trading up into the top 10. Los Angeles will keep manning the phones until the last possible minute seeing if they can make a splash.