As we near the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves at a critical crossroads, infused with both veteran savvy and emerging talent. The air is thick with excitement, reverberating with the passion of their loyal supporters. This mock draft delves into targeted selections aimed at enhancing their roster, meeting essential needs, and advancing past the limitations seen in previous postseason outings.
Los Angeles Rams' 2023 Season Recap
This past season, the Los Angeles Rams emerged as one of the NFL's more unexpected success stories. Following a significant offseason overhaul, the consensus was that the Rams would be in a transitional phase. Contrary to expectations, the team relied on its seasoned leaders and some surprising rookie contributions to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
Just one season removed from a disappointing five-win record, Los Angeles notched 10 victories. Quarterback Matthew Stafford rediscovered his form, head coach Sean McVay validated his decision to return, and the Rams entered the playoffs. However, their postseason aspirations were dashed abruptly with a narrow 24-23 defeat to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Game.
Key veterans such as Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp were pivotal. However, it was newcomers like rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua and defensive lineman Kobie Turner who truly made a difference. Far from being a rebuilding year, 2023 may well be remembered as the start of a promising new era. With the playoffs and free agency behind them, the focus now shifts to the draft. This is where McVay and general manager Les Snead are poised to further strengthen the squad.
Draft Context
Having secured several critical positions through free agency, the Rams now shift their focus to a defense in need of enhancement. This unit was notably weak in coverage last season, finishing last in the league. They also lost a legendary player with the retirement of Aaron Donald. Sure, Kobie Turner shows great potential inside. That said, the Rams’ edge rushers were among the least effective, ranking 30th in the league.
The secondary still requires bolstering, despite the addition of seasoned players like Darious Williams, Kamren Curl, and Tre'Davious White. The Rams should consider top cornerback prospects in the draft and aim to fill out their sparse linebacker corps in the middle rounds.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Los Angeles Rams might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 19: Amarius Mims, OL, Georgia
Amarius Mims combines surprising agility with his enormous frame. He can quickly get low and cover ground despite his size and boasts exceptional arm length, a critical asset for his position. Although Mims' in-game experience is somewhat limited, his strength is undeniable. He excels at sustaining blocks and has robust upper-body strength. Yes, Mims' athleticism is more fluid than explosive, which slightly reduces his impact on initial contact. However, his main area for improvement lies in his footwork during pass protection.
Pick No. 52: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Bo Nix brings a wealth of experience and a nuanced understanding of pre-snap defensive alignments. Nix releases the ball with consistent velocity and accuracy, maintaining composure in the pocket. Although he sometimes retreats rather than stepping up in the pocket, his mobility remains a key strength. This makes him a dual-threat in RPO or scrambling situations. His main challenges lie in his footwork and effectiveness in avoiding negative plays like sacks.
Pick No. 83: Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
Xavier Thomas may not impress with his measurements, but his elite athleticism compensates. This is particularly true in his quick footwork and powerful bull-rushing capabilities. He is adept at hand fighting, which he uses effectively to evade blockers and make plays. Despite his shorter reach, his constant motion allows him to disengage and pursue effectively.
Pick No. 99: Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
Originally a wide receiver, Blake Watson's transition to running back showcases his top-tier speed and agility. This is especially true in wide-zone schemes where he can maximize his one-cut ability and impressive stop-start quickness. Although he is still developing patience in man/gap schemes, his skills as a pass-catcher from the backfield are well-honed. His pass protection shows promise but requires more assertiveness.
Pick No. 154: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Cedric Gray stands out for his speed and ability to cover ground quickly, both in short bursts and over longer distances. His long arms help in tackling, while his agility makes him a potent blitzer. While he is lighter, his in-box coverage is competent. His anticipation needs improvement, which is unexpected given his experience as a three-year starter.
Pick No. 155: Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
Myles Harden may face challenges due to his smaller size in maintaining an outside cornerback position in the NFL. However, his tenacity in run support and his skill in disrupting receivers' routes are significant strengths. Although he lacks the speed for deep coverage, his agility is effective on shorter routes.
Pick No. 196: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
Michael Barrett possesses an impressive build with a muscular frame. This complements his above-average athleticism. As an off-ball linebacker, he excels in space, though his reach is average.
Pick No. 209: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
Tip Reiman has shown considerable improvement. This makes him a valuable asset in offenses that utilize versatile tight ends. His contributions could significantly enhance the running game.
Pick No. 213: Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
Cedric Johnson's potential is notable for his explosive athleticism and versatility to play across various defensive fronts. He could add depth and capability to the edge rushing position.
Pick No. 217: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
Elijah Jones brings extensive experience and accolades from Boston College. This is highlighted by his development into one of the premier corners in his conference and his participation in the Senior Bowl.
Pick No. 254: Jack Westover, TE, Washington
Jack Westover has natural catching abilities and fluid movement. That said, he must develop his ability to create separation and become a consistent threat on the field.
This strategy in the mock draft is designed to enhance the Rams' capabilities across both offensive and defensive lines, while integrating talented rookies into critical roles, aiming to elevate the team's competitive edge in the upcoming season.