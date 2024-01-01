Lots of hurt bodies after a wild Week 17 in the NFL.

Week 17 of the 2023 NFL regular season left plenty of hurt bodies, including the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, and more.

With that said, let's head straight into the injury roundup in the NFL after another eventual week in the league, starting with do-it-all tailback and MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers' ultra-talented running back suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Week 17's meeting with the Washington Commanders and left the game in the third quarter but not before posting 91 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. While it's a worrisome injury to arguably the Niners' most important player, Christian McCaffrey downplayed it after the game, so it appears he did not suffer anything serious.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

The Saints got the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, but they were not able to have the services of Kamara on the field in the second half due to a sprained ankle. Kamara rushed 10 times versus the Buccaneers for 45 yards and also had two catches for only four receiving yards. If Kamara can't go in Week 18, the Saints would likely be led on the ground by Jamaal Williams.

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith's status will be closely monitored in the coming days after he suffered a right leg injury late in Week 17's upset loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout had a tough outing against the Cardinals, who limited him to only three catches and 30 receiving yards on five receptions.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa did not return to Week 17's game against the Baltimore Ravens after being deemed questionable to get back on the field due to a left shoulder injury. However, there wasn't really much reason for Miami to force him back into action either, as the Dolphins got blown out of the water by Lamar Jackson and company.

Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb

The Dolphins are fearing the worst for Chubb, who could be done for the rest of the season after going down with a non-contract Achilles tendon tear versus the Ravens. Chubb is easily one of the best players on Miami's defense, as he has 11.0 sacks through 17 weeks of the season.

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

Apart from Tagovailoa and Chubb, the Dolphins also saw Howard suffer a foot injury that forced him out of the contest. Howard was out early, as he hurt his foot in the opening period and got carted into the locker room.

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis

Tennessee's rookie signal-caller sustained yet another injury this season, this time to his left ankle. He picked up the injury after losing a fumble in the second period of Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans on the road. Ryan Tannehill stepped in after Levis' latest injury, and the veteran could potentially be the Titans' starter in Week 18 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed

The Packers' first-year wideout started Week 17's showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on the road like a house on fire, racking up 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches and eight targets in the first half. However, he suffered what appears to be a chest injury just before halftime, leaving the Packers to finish the job in the final two quarters without the rising star on the field. For what it's worth, Reed set a new rookie franchise record for most receptions in a season previously held by Sterling Sharpe.

Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon reportedly suffered a stinger in the second half of the Vikings game. He was labeled questionable to return but did not do much when he was on the field, rushing just seven times for only 27 yards. If he misses time, Aaron Jones should see a slight uptick in his touches and workload, at least in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears at home.

New England Patriots WR DeVante Parker

The Pats' wideout had his Week 17 outing cut short by a rib injury. Before leaving the field, the former Louisville Cardinals star recorded just a catch for 15 receiving yards in a road loss at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Other Notable Week 17 Injuries

Outside of Christian McCaffrey and the other players mentioned above who got hurt during another wild week in the NFL are Arizona's D.J. Humphries and Garrett Williams, Ravens' Marlon Humphrey, Packers' Isaiah McDuffie, Texans' Laremy Tunsil and Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Brown III, and Seattle Seahawks' Abraham Lucas and Artie Burns.