The 49ers star is hurting a bit in Week 17.

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a calf injury in the Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders. McCaffrey was initially listed as questionable and was then seen getting tape applied to the back of his calf on the sidelines, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 49ers star was also seen walking around with his helmet on, per The Athletic's David Lombardi, so it seems he wanted to return.

But with the 49ers up big, there was no reason to risk it. San Francisco earned a 27-10 victory and then the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Afterward, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he thinks McCaffrey will be okay.

While this injury doesn't seem to be too serious, it's still something to monitor as the 49ers finish up their regular season. McCaffrey is having an incredible campaign and is an MVP candidate along with teammate Brock Purdy, bolstered by the fact that he has actually been healthy. After dealing with injury problems in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the 49ers star hasn't missed a game in the last two years.

Christian McCaffrey's MVP-caliber season

Christian McCaffrey has been an absolute monster since the 49ers acquired him from the Carolina Panthers last year. This season, McCaffrey is running away with the rushing title, entering play Sunday with just under 1,400 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground. He had 14 carries for 64 yards against Washington.

Of course, McCaffrey is also a threat in the passing game. The 49ers running back entered Week 17 with 63 catches for 537 yards and seven touchdowns, and he added four catches and 27 yards to that tally in Week 17.

McCaffrey is first in the NFL with 21 total touchdowns. He also leads the league in yards from scrimmage and went over 2,000 for the season against Washington.