In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Arizona Cardinals. However, to make matters worse, the team may have lost DeVonta Smith to a serious leg injury. The star wide receiver was spotted in crutches and a walking boot soon after the game ended.

Smith suffered an injury in his right leg, according to Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. The fact he's in crutches and a walking boot so quickly isn't a great situation for this Eagles team. Especially with the playoffs right around the corner.

It's hard to tell if that's actually DeVonta Smith or not. However, multiple NFL reporters confirmed the Eagles' wide receiver is legitimately in crutches and walking boot.

With that said, it's not entirely clear exactly what injury Smith suffered on Sunday. While trying to block a defender, a Cardinals player rolled over the back of Smith's leg while trying to make a tackle. It was a total accident. But the Eagles' wide receiver was clearly in pain once the play was over.

Smith finished the day with just 30 receiving yards off of three receptions. The Cardinals did a great job bottling up the Eagles' offense on Sunday. But it's unfortunate that DeVonta Smith suffered what could be a serious injury. But Philadelphia will closely monitor Smith throughout the week to determine the exact leg injury he suffered.

With that said, keep an eye out for more updates on Smith. Hopefully, it's good news, as the Eagles will need him in the lineup if they hope to compete in the postseason.