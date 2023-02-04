Hockey fans did not enjoy the NHL Skills Competition on Friday night, as their reactions on social media reveal. Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is also not having fun, despite winning his assigned event.

The Canadiens captain won the Pitch n’ Puck event on Friday. Essentially, the Pitch n’ Puck event was a game of golf but with hockey sticks and pucks. As a result of his victory, Suzuki won a year of free Chipotle.

Sounds good, right? I’m sure a lot of people would love a year of free Chipotle. However, there is just one problem here, as pointed out by Pittsburgh Penguins reporter Taylor Haase.

Nick Suzuki on winning a year of Chipotle as a result of winning the golf skill event: “We don’t have a Chipotle in Montreal.” — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) February 4, 2023

Suzuki plays for the Montreal Canadiens. He spends the majority of his time in Quebec’s capital city. However, there are no Chipotle locations in all of Quebec, let alone Montreal. The only Canadian provinces with Chipotle locations are British Columbia and Ontario.

Of course, Suzuki can take advantage of his free Chipotle when the Habs visit the United States or Ontario. But his predicament is nonetheless hilarious, especially given how the NHL Skills Competition was received.

Chipotle fiasco aside, Suzuki is enjoying a fine season for the Canadiens. He has been a bright spot for a struggling team, scoring 16 goals and 40 points in 51 games so far.

The Canadiens, record-wise, are the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference. They are bottom of the Atlantic Division on 44 points, six points back of the seventh-place Detroit Red Wings.

All in all, Suzuki came out on top in his Skills Competition event, and that’s something to be proud of. NHL All-Star Weekend is in South Florida, so maybe he can celebrate with Chipotle after all.