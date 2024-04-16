The Detroit Red Wings are north of the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Red Wings-Canadiens prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
This will be the final game of the regular season for the Red Wings. A win would go a very long way for them in the playoff standings, as well. Detroit can still earn that final Wild Card spot, but they have to win this game. Detroit has been able to play well against the Canadians, and they had a thrilling comeback win at home Monday night. They should have a healthy lineup, so expect them to come at the Canadians with everything they got.
The Canadiens will be playing their last game in a season they would love to forget. The only good to come out of this year for Montreal is the fact they will have a top-10 pick in the NHL draft. That pick even has a chance to be top-5. However, Montreal does have a chance to kill Detroit's playoff dreams, and that is something they would love to do.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Red Wings-Canadiens Odds
Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline: -176
Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: +146
Over: 6.5 (-105)
Under: 6.5 (-115)
How to Watch Red Wings vs. Canadiens
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit,
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win
Detroit is a top-10 scoring team in the NHL. They average over 3.30 goals per game, so they can put the puck in the net pretty consistently. They will have to do that on the road in this game. The Red Wings have gotten all but two of their wins when they score at least three goals in the game. They have gotten 31 wins when scoring at least four goals. Detroit is a team that relies on their goal scoring, and they need to do that in this one.
The good news is Montreal allows the seventh-most goals per game in the NHL. In fact, they have allowed at least four goals 32 times this season. They have won none of those games. If the Red Wings can play well in the offensive zone, and take quality shots, they will be able to find the back of the net multiple times.
Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win
Montreal has to play better in the defensive zone if they want to beat the Red Wings to close out their season. However, the Red Wings do allow the ninth-most goals in the NHL. Their offensive play should be able to match Detroit's. It will not be easy, but the Canadiens have to keep up in the goals scoring. They will not be able to win this game by scoring three goals or less. If they can take advantage of the Red Wings lack of defensive play at times, the Canadiens are going to win this game at home.
Final Red Wings-Canadiens Prediction & Pick
These two teams play each other very well. In fact, two games have gone to overtime in the seasons series. However, I am not going to overthink this game. I like the Red Wings to win. They are still playing for something while the Canadiens are just looking forward to the summer.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Red Wings-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-176)