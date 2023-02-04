The NHL held its annual Skills Competition on Friday ahead of the NHL All-Star Game. The biggest and brightest stars from across the league were supposed to entertain hockey fans around the world. However, hockey Twitter wasn’t exactly entertained.

Reporters, fans, and other figures within the hockey Twitter community dropped scathing reviews about the event. Prashanth Iyer, who covers the Detroit Red Wings, revealed what use the Skills Competition has for them.

recording the all-star skills competition just in case i need something to help get me to sleep — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) February 4, 2023

Another Red Wings reporter, Ryan Hana of the Winged Wheel Podcast, tacked on to Iyer’s tweet.

your dvr likely fell asleep trying to record — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 4, 2023

Pittsburgh Penguins reporter Taylor Haase revealed who the true winners of the Skills Competition were.

The real winner of the skills competition is all of us, because it’s over. — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) February 4, 2023

A few others threw their hats into the ring as well, mocking the event for its confusing broadcast on ESPN and annoying personalities.

the mark of a good skills competition event is that if you miss the explanation of what it is, you have absolutely no idea what is going on — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 4, 2023

NHL: “why are ratings down 22% in the states?” John Buccigross, screaming: “OHHH Toe-y low bacon with the pepper. Spicy!!!!” — budlightlyman (@budlightlyman) February 4, 2023

However, the most scathing review came from a former NHL defenseman. Marc Methot played 13 seasons in the NHL, spending time with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 37-year-old retired blueliner, who now works as a hockey analyst for TSN, ripped into Friday’s Skills Competition.

I’ll probably get in trouble saying this, but this whole thing is cringe. It isn’t cool to actually try in the skills competition anymorr, apparently. Are people genuinely enjoying this? — Marc Methot (@MarcMethot3) February 4, 2023

The effort level of players was a common recurring theme on Twitter. Many of the players seemed to phone it in a bit and not necessarily give it their all on the ice.

One example came in the first competition of the night. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was a favorite to win the Fastest Skater competition, but his attempt seemed half-hearted. He finished fourth, ahead of Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar. Makar fell during his lap around the rink, inflating his time.

In any event, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has to know the current formula isn’t working. Only time will tell if changes are coming to NHL All-Star Weekend in the future.