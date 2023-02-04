The NHL held its annual Skills Competition on Friday ahead of the NHL All-Star Game. The biggest and brightest stars from across the league were supposed to entertain hockey fans around the world. However, hockey Twitter wasn’t exactly entertained.

Reporters, fans, and other figures within the hockey Twitter community dropped scathing reviews about the event. Prashanth Iyer, who covers the Detroit Red Wings, revealed what use the Skills Competition has for them.

Another Red Wings reporter, Ryan Hana of the Winged Wheel Podcast, tacked on to Iyer’s tweet.

Pittsburgh Penguins reporter Taylor Haase revealed who the true winners of the Skills Competition were.

A few others threw their hats into the ring as well, mocking the event for its confusing broadcast on ESPN and annoying personalities.

However, the most scathing review came from a former NHL defenseman. Marc Methot played 13 seasons in the NHL, spending time with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 37-year-old retired blueliner, who now works as a hockey analyst for TSN, ripped into Friday’s Skills Competition.

Are you 1000% a sports fan?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
2023 NHL All-Star Game, Connor McDavid, How to watch NHL All-Star Game

2023 NHL All-Star Game: How to watch, rosters, schedule, more

Quinn Allen ·

Metropolitan, Atlantic

NHL All-Star Game Odds: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023

RB Hayek ·

Pacific, Central

NHL All-Star Game Odds: Pacific vs. Central prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023

RB Hayek ·

The effort level of players was a common recurring theme on Twitter. Many of the players seemed to phone it in a bit and not necessarily give it their all on the ice.

One example came in the first competition of the night. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was a favorite to win the Fastest Skater competition, but his attempt seemed half-hearted. He finished fourth, ahead of Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar. Makar fell during his lap around the rink, inflating his time.

In any event, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has to know the current formula isn’t working. Only time will tell if changes are coming to NHL All-Star Weekend in the future.