British Police have arrested Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave and charged him with manslaughter in the death of Adam Johnson on Oct. 28.

Adam Johnson tragically passed away on Oct. 28 after his throat was cut with a skate blade during an Elite Ice Hockey League game between his Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers in England.

On Tuesday, an arrest was made in relation to the 29-year-olds heartbreaking passing.

“BREAKING — British Police have arrested Hockey player Matt Petgrave and charged with him with manslaughter in death of Adam Johnson — developing,” reported the Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington.

Petgrave was taken into custody “on suspicion of manslaughter”; a post-mortem examination of Johnson confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury, per South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police made arrest

“We have been carrying out extensive inquiries to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall of the South Yorkshire Police told the BBC.

“We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

The incident itself occurred in Sheffield, after Petgrave absorbed a hit by one of Adam Johnson's teammates. Petgrave kicked his leg out violently and made contact with Johnson, who was skating in the area of the hit.

Johnson was rushed off the ice as fans were evacuated from the arena. He died in a Sheffield hospital overnight, with his passing announced by the Panthers on Oct. 29.

“The ripple effect since Johnson died has been felt all over the hockey world. The English Ice Hockey Association mandated neck protection beginning Jan. 1. The German League (DEL) followed suit, as did the WHL in Canadian major junior hockey. Countless NHL players have begun donning neckguards in games as well, and the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have made neck protection a priority agenda item to discuss,” wrote DailyFaceoff's Matt Larkin on Tuesday.

Although the Panthers called the play a “freak accident,” police in England are taking things a step further after the tragedy.

A native of Minnesota, Adam Johnson briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins before stints in the Swedish Hockey League, American Hockey League and Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany.