In a heartbreaking turn of events, former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson died following a “freak” incident during an EIHL game on Saturday.

He was 29 years old.

The forward was playing for the Nottingham Panthers when a skate blade struck his throat during the second period of their match against the Sheffield Steelers, Mike Gould of the Daily Faceoff reported.

Johnson's tragic passing was confirmed by the Nottingham Panthers through an official statement on their Twitter account, expressing their devastation and extending heartfelt condolences to his family, partner, and friends.

“Adam, our number was 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never forget him.”

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

The BBC reported that Johnson was quickly transported to a local hospital in Sheffield where he was later pronounced deceased. The game was halted at the 13:47 mark of the second period and was subsequently suspended, with fans being asked to leave the arena.

The EIHL made the decision to postpone all games scheduled for Sunday in light of the tragedy.

Adam Johnson's career

Adam Johnson, a Minnesota native, had a noteworthy career in ice hockey, beginning his professional journey in 2017 after two successful seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Johnson played 13 games over the course of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons for Pittsburgh, before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. He had a goal and three assists for the Penguins, via the Associated Press.

During his career in the American Hockey League, Johnson demonstrated his skills, accumulating 50 goals and 137 points across 257 games with teams such as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Penguins, NHL pay tribute

The Penguins organization extended their condolences on Twitter, reflecting on Johnson’s time with the team.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life was tragically ended far too soon,” the Penguins said Sunday in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family.”

The National Hockey League also expressed its sorrow on Sunday, sending prayers and condolences to Johnson’s loved ones.

“The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates.”