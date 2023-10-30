Adam Johnson's girlfriend Ryan Wolfe shared a heartbreaking message after his tragic death on the ice hockey rink. She said, “I'll miss you forever and love you always,” per BBC News. Adam Johnson played for the Elite Ice Hockey League's Nottingham Panthers in the UK. Johnson played briefly for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 NHL seasons.

WATCH: American Ice Hockey Star Adam Johnson Dies in Tragic Mid-Game Accidenthttps://t.co/xPO2r7TgBd — Real News Now (@RealNewsApp) October 30, 2023

Adam Johnson died after a skate lacerated his neck during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the investigation on his death remains ongoing.

“Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries. Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing. We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries,” the police spokesperson said.

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) made the wearing of neck guards mandatory following Adam Johnson's tragic death this weekend. He did not wear a neck guard when the skate of Steelers player Matt Petgrave cut his neck. The EIHA said it was “unacceptable” for a player to die on the ice in such tragic fashion.

On the other hand, the Elite Ice Hockey League postponed games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Teams except for the Panthers and Steelers will resume play this weekend.

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement saying they “joined the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon.”

The Ontario Reigns, Adam Johnson's former AHL team, also paid tribute to the fallen ice hockey warrior.

