Scott Perunovich was emotional after the Blues' game against the Coyotes amid the aftermath of Adam Johnson's tragic death.

The St. Louis Blues are making moves in the Western Conference after their recent win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues are 6-5 and are 4th in the division. Scott Perunovich is contributing as much as he can but is still in awe from the death of former Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson. He shared a heartfelt message about his friend during a mid-game interview.

Scott Perunovich pours his heart out for Adam Johnson

Perunovich attended Johnson's funeral over the weekend. Naturally, the 25-year-old was emotional during the Coyotes game. A reporter asked the Blues defenseman about what went into his decision to wear a neck guard amid the tragedy of his dear friend:

“I saw how tough it was for everyone in our community and his family…obviously you want to be safe, show kids that we're wearing them too and that it's fine to wear them. I feel better [while wearing a guard],” Perunovich said, per Michael Russo.

The young defenseman continued, “I just miss my buddy.”

Perunovich's words are felt around the hockey world. Many players are devasted over the recent tragedy. Nevertheless, the Blues defenseman is showing strength by continuing to play and promoting safety at all levels of hockey.

St. Louis edged the Coyotes in a close win. Perunovich made highlights with his two blocked shots during the first period. He attempted to help his team on the offensive side with 1 shot on goal.

The Blues next take the ice against one of their Central Division foes, the Colorado Avalanche. Scott Perunovich's strength and heart will continue to shine as the NHL season progresses.