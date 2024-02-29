The NHL announced that it has fined Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato and Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 each for unprofessional conduct towards officials.
Don Granato was fined for his conduct that resulted in a bench minor during the Sabres' game against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 27. The conduct in question took place at 9:01 of the third period after Zach Benson was given a minor penalty for tripping. Granato's reaction resulted in the bench minor penalty on the Sabres. The Sabres went on to lose that game to the Panthers 3-2.
Don Granato has been fined $25,000 for “unprofessional conduct directed at the officials”
As for Sheldon Keefe, he was fined for his conduct that led to him being removed from the Maple Leafs‘ Feb. 27 game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The conduct in question took place at 17:46 of the third period. The Maple Leafs went on to lose that game to the Golden Knights 6-2.
Sheldon Keefe after the ref told him he's tossing him "I don't give a f$@K" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iPXbt2jIbu
The money from both fines will go to the NHL Foundation.
Both of these teams will be back in action tonight. The Sabres are on the road facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo sits 11 points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, which is currently held by the Lightning.
The Maple Leafs will host the Arizona Coyotes as they try to distance themselves from the wild card teams in the Eastern Conference and close in on the Panthers and Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division.
Luckily for both teams, their head coaches avoided suspensions, and they will both try to rebound from losses on Tuesday.