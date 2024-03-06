The Edmonton Oilers struggled to begin the 2023-24 season, but with 22 games left in the season, they are now in the driver's seat for a playoff spot as they look to finally break through in the Connor McDavid era. Now, the Oilers are approaching the March 8 trade deadline with a buyer's mindset, as they're looking to add a forward via trade to help them with their push for the Stanley Cup.
The “primary trade target” the Oilers have set their sights on is Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. Henrique, however, is holding a cap hit of $5.825 million, making him a difficult acquisition to pull off for the Oilers, although the Ducks can help grease the wheels on any deal by retaining a portion of the 34-year old center's deal.
However, the Oilers aren't the only team in a playoff spot that's monitoring the trade front on Henrique. The Ducks center has also reportedly drawn interest from the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers, so the Oilers will have to move quickly if they were to get their main target.
Adam Henrique's versatility is something the Oilers covet; he can play both on the left wing and at center, and he can certainly put in a shift on the right if need be. Acquiring Henrique doesn't just give the Oilers a battle-tested line anchor behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Ducks forward would also help keep the two fresh and serve as insurance for the team for the stretch run and beyond.
For the Ducks, trading away Henrique might be close to a necessity; at age 34, the veteran forward will want a shot at competing for a Stanley Cup. Given where they are at the standings, a trade to the Oilers could present him the best chance at doing so. Moreover, Henrique's contract will be expiring at season's end, which means that the Ducks could recoup some value for the well-performing veteran instead of losing him for nothing.
The Oilers know that clock is ticking on winning big with Connor McDavid, so they should not hesitate to acquire Henrique if they do believe he's the piece the team needs to get over the hump.