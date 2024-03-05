The Edmonton Oilers are a serious Stanley Cup title contender, while the Anaheim Ducks are wallowing near the bottom of the Pacific division. Doesn't that sound like a great match for a deal just before the 2024 NHL trade deadline? The two teams seem to have a chance of completing a trade soon (h/t Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet).
“The price for Frank Vatrano is high. He’d be perfect in many places, but someone reminded that, a year ago, there was interest in Henrique, but GM Pat Verbeek made it clear if he didn’t get what he wanted, he could wait. UFAs Sam Carrick (Edmonton with interest), Adam Henrique (Colorado, Edmonton and others) are much more likely. ”
At 34 years old, Henrique's best days are likely behind him. However, he is still a productive asset for the Ducks and could potentially give the Oilers a big hand on offense. On the season, Henrique has 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points through 60 games played with Anaheim. Henrique would be a rental for the Oilers if a trade to Edmonton pushed through, as he is playing on a contract that will expire at the end of the 2023-24 NHL season.
Carrick, who turned 32 early last February, on the other hand, doesn't have the shine of Henrique but could improve the depth of the Oilers. He has eight goals and three assists after 61 games this season in Ducks uniform.
The Oilers are currently nine points out of first place in the Pacific division with a 37-20-2 record (76 points). The Vancouver Canucks are the only team in front of Edmonton in the division with a 39-17-7 record (85 points).