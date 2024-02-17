The Oilers are preparing for a big NHL Trade Deadline.

The Edmonton Oilers have salvaged what could have been a lost season. And they did so in an emphatic way. Edmonton was near the bottom of the NHL standings at the beginning of the year. Now, with the NHL Trade Deadline drawing near and trade rumors in full swing, Edmonton is one of the hottest teams in the league.

The Oilers are legitimate playoff contenders once again. But they aren't interested in stopping there. Edmonton has two of the best players in the world on their roster right now. However, their time with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is beginning to run out. Draisaitl will be a free agent in 2026, while McDavid will hit the open market in 2027.

Edmonton cannot be the team that allowed two generational talents to walk without anything to show for it. They need to win a Stanley Cup, and do so soon. There may not be a team in the NHL under more pressure to win sooner rather than later than the Edmonton Oilers.

Of course, all of this is easier said than done. It takes a lot to win in this league. Simply collecting high-end talent isn't enough to raise hockey's holy grail at the end of the year. Edmonton is a clear example of that fact. So, they need to make some moves. And with the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, there is no better time for the Oilers to strike.

Oilers need two upgrades at NHL Trade Deadline, ideally

Edmonton have two clear areas of improvement as the deadline approaches. One of them is rather obvious. The Oilers struggled mightily with their goaltending early on. While Stuart Skinner has rebounded, they need a reliable second option. Skinner has taken on most of the workload, and he'll need a reprieve from time to time.

So, in this scenario, the first Oilers trade involves a reliable backup goaltender. Potential options include Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen, Minnesota Wild puck-stopper Marc-Andre Fleury, and Anaheim Ducks netminder John Gibson. Of course, some financial shuffling is required, but one of these options would give the Oilers a huge boost.

The next area of improvement for Edmonton is their middle-six forward group. Veteran winger Corey Perry saw time on the second line at some points this year. While Perry brings value to a team, his days as a higher-up-the-lineup option are well behind him. The Oilers cannot go into the Stanley Cup Playoffs without a forward addition.

For the second Oilers' trade in this scenario, there are two options to consider. First, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel. Edmonton has been linked to Guentzel for a while now. However, the pending unrestricted free agent is out with an injury. He is set to miss four weeks, which may affect his trade value.

The second option, though, is Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. Vatrano has heard his name in a few NHL Trade Rumors this year, and for good reason. The veteran winger has 23 goals and 41 points through 53 games for a struggling Ducks squad. In fact, Vatrano has already matched his point total from the 2022-23 season.

The Oilers need to make some wild moves at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Ideally, they'd acquire a reliable backup goalie and a middle-six forward option. Of course, reality is harsher than any dream scenario. It'll certainly be interesting to see how Edmonton approaches the March 8 deadline as the pressure to win now continues to mount.