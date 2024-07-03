Nike and Jordan Brand have been pulling out all the stops in announcing releases for some of there most popular and exclusive sneakers of all-time and they may have teased yet another upcoming re-release for the first time ever. After 25 years, one of the most exclusive Nike Dunk sneakers ever released could be making a comeback.

Nike SB and the Nike Dunk line has been one of the more creative subsets of Nike over the last 20 years, using the extremely simple silhouettes of the Nike Dunk High and Nike Dunk Low to create crossovers for some of the most influential aspects of society and culture. No rap group has had as big of an influence on the genre as the Wu-Tang Clan and they were one of the first musicians to be immortalized in the popular sneakers.

First released in 1999, the “Wu-Tang” Nike Dunks were reportedly limited to 36 pairs in existence and have been a far-fetched grail for most of the fans who collect these shoes. They have never been re-released and original pairs are fetching upwards of $8,000 on the resale market. Not long ago, however, Nike posted a cryptic video on social media of a black and yellow shoe covered in bees, playing into the Black/Yellow killer bee theme of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Taking the shape of a simple Black/Yellow Nike Dunk high, the pair features the infamous “W” which has been widely associated with the rap group. The original pair features a leather upper, comprised of black and yellow contrasting panels to further the theme. The midsole is seen in white to create a solid base and the finishing touch is the Wu-Tang logo on the heel. The inside tongue features the words “Clan in da front…Let ya feet stomp,” which are lyrics from one of their most popular songs.

In an unprecedented move, Nike will bring back the ultra-rare sneaker for the first time and an expected timeline of Fall 2024 has been announced by sneaker sources @zsneakerheadz and @SneakerFiles. We have yet to hear from Nike on the release aside from the video tease, so make sure to stay up-to-date on when these will be releasing again. Knowing the hype they've garnered over the last 25 years, this should be an extremely hyped release with another limited stock on these shoes.

Nevertheless, this is an absolute must-have for OG sneakerheads and a true opportunity to own a piece of rap and sneaker history. We don't know if Nike will continue to re-release some of their classic sneakers from 20+ years ago, but the teased release on these could indicate big plans coming from the brand in the near future.

