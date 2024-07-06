Prairie View A&M’s executive director of Health Services, Dr. Tondra L. Moore, has been appointed as a member-at-large on the Board of Directors for the American College Health Association. Dr. Moore has been with ACHA since 2019 and has continued to rise through the ranks since then.

Dr. Moore has done some outstanding work with ACHA. During her time with the HBCU Coalition, she joined the ACHA COVID Task Force, which provided national guidance for colleges and universities during the pandemic. Dr. Moore was an essential component of the team that produced the COVID-19 guidelines, significantly influencing national policy and reinforcing ACHA’s status as a leading authority on college health in the U.S. After working with this team, she served as chair and immediate chair of the HBCU Coalition until her promotion to the Board at the Annual Meeting last month.

Dr. Moore’s main focus is providing more resources for HBCU and other institutions in similar situations. Dr. Moore recognizes that when it comes to college in North America, it not only consists of HBCUs but also a wide range of institutions with varied resources committed to improving campus health and well-being.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for the expansion of the national discourse around college health and wellbeing became clear,” said Dr. Moore. “College health professionals are charged to achieve the same goal but use different strategies to achieve it based upon a myriad of institutional factors. The guidance was being written to serve only the larger, well-funded schools. Therefore, I beganM within the COVID-19 Task Force to help write and revise the guidelines to ensure all schools had the guidance needed to continue operation during the pandemic.”

During her time as chair of the HBCU Coalition, Dr. Moore made major progress, including creating the annual ACHA HBCU Summit, restructuring the pricing model for national assessments to boost HBCU participation, and hosting the first HBCU Coalition national webinar. Due to all of her hard work, she was appointed guest editor for a 2024 special edition of the Journal of American College Health titled “The Heritage and Excellence of HBCUs in Serving Underserved Populations in College Health.”

Dr. Moore shared her excitement at being appointed member-at-large on the Board of Directors:

“My cup is full, and I am excited to serve the Board as a member-at-large,” said Dr. Moore. “During this past meeting, colleagues gave me my flowers by sharing how I had helped them in the past few years with new members. I was totally overwhelmed and grateful to know my efforts were appreciated.”

“People often take for granted how simply feeling appreciated for the hard work done can propel an individual to do even more. And after this past meeting, I met new talent—connected with colleagues—and I am energized and excited to serve the association as a member of the Board.”

Congratulations, Dr. Moore, on a job well done!