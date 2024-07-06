Buddy Hield has officially joined the Golden State Warriors on a two-year, $21 million sign-and-trade deal, linking up with Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr. Known as one of the league's top 3-point snipers, averaging 3.4 per game over the past five seasons, his arrival is seen as crucial in filling the void left by Klay Thompson's absence.

Ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifiers semifinal against Lebanon, Hield reflected on his decision to join the Warriors.

“It seemed like a perfect fit,” Hield told Edvinas Jablonskis of BasketNews in Valencia, Spain.

“Growing up, watching their style of play. The way they coach, the players around them – Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green], [Andrew] Wiggins. The style of play that Steph has.”

Buddy Hield teaming up with Stephen Curry

Hield will team up with Warriors star Stephen Curry, both of whom have led the NBA in 3-pointers made over the last five seasons.

“Even watching Klay Thompson. I was always a big fan of his, and I always ask [his] advice. Just seeing the dynasty they had and the way they play, I feel like that suits my game more. Fast ball movement, cutting, passing, making the defenses to make decisions. I think that [by] going there, I can learn a lot and elevate my game,” the newest Warrior added.

The 31-year-old sharpshooting wing has consistently made 200-plus 3-pointers in each of the last six seasons, shooting 40% from beyond the arc on 7.6 attempts per game throughout his career.

These stats closely resemble Thompson’s recent performances, making Hield a valuable addition seen as a steal, given his reputation as one of the league’s top volume shooters.

While he won't replace Thompson, he will provide the revamped Warriors team with another potent threat from the perimeter.

“I wanna go there and win and try to get them back on top. All I can do is help to get back on top. It's fun, man. They made the game so easy over there,” Hield continued.

New look Golden State Warriors

The former 76ers guard expressed cautious optimism about playing alongside Stephen Curry.

“Hopefully, being with Steph, I'll be able to watch him and learn from him. Just learn from all the key guys like Draymond and Wiggins and be on championship caliber team.”

The Warriors made multiple moves this season beyond acquiring Hield. Following the departures of Chris Paul and Klay Thompson, Golden State signed Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.

Hield commented on the Warriors' signings stating, “Great pieces. I think that the front did a great job getting all these pieces together, finding the right guy, right pieces that compliment their style of play. It should be fun.”

The 31-year-old posted 12.2 points per game and shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc during his season with the 76ers. Prior to that, he had stints with the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Additionally, it's worth noting that Hield can also contribute with lockdown defense at critical junctures.

Presently, Hield shines for the Bahamas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in wins over Finland and Poland.

With Hield joining the franchise, there's hope for one last championship run before Curry's time as a Warrior comes to an end. While “Splash Buddies” may not have the same ring as “Splash Brothers,” Hield and Curry are set to light up the scoreboard with their impressive 3-point shooting in the upcoming NBA season.