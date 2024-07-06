Morgan State University's Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dena Freeman-Patton has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) Oversight Committee per a release by the institution's athletic department. This prestigious appointment will see Freeman-Patton serving a four-year term, concluding on June 30, 2028.

Freeman-Patton, who is entering her third year at Morgan State, will join a team of administrators dedicated to advancing FCS football. The committee focuses on enhancing the student-athlete experience, ensuring personal growth, and fostering leadership development.

“I am excited to be appointed to the FCS Oversight Committee and I look forward to advancing the sport of football,” she said in a statement released by Morgan State.

In her new role, Freeman-Patton will contribute to making recommendations related to both regular-season and postseason football. She will also play a key part in promoting the educational experience of student-athletes, along with their personal and leadership development. The committee works closely with relevant governance entities to address issues impacting the health and safety of football student-athletes.

The Football Oversight Committee supervises the licensing procedures for postseason bowls and determines the qualifications and selection processes for the FCS Championship. Additionally, the committee reviews recommendations from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee and handles other administrative aspects of the FCS Championship.

With the responsibilities previously held by the former NCAA Division I Football Issues Committee, the Football Oversight Committee also directs the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules for both FBS and FCS football. The committee includes representatives from each divisional subgroup that sponsors football, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives.

Freeman-Patton's appointment is a notable milestone in her already distinguished career. She made history as the first woman to lead Morgan State's Athletic Department, stepping into the role in 2022 with extensive experience. Her journey in college athletics includes positions such as academic adviser at Georgia State (1997-2002), academic coordinator for football at North Carolina State (2002-2005), and associate director of academic support and career development at Maryland (2005-2007). She returned to Georgia State as associate athletic director for student development (2007-2013).

Freeman-Patton also served as deputy athletic director at California State University, Bakersfield (2013-2019) and New Orleans (2019-2021) before becoming Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics at California State University-Dominguez Hills in March 2021. In 2018, she was honored as the Women Leader in College Sports Administrator of the Year.

Freeman-Patton obtained a bachelor's degree in sports management from Liberty University and a master's in sports administration from Georgia State University.