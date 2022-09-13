Nobody thought that Pete Carroll was going to lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks were six point underdogs going into the contest and facing their former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who was looking for his first win as a Bronco.

Carroll, who is known to show his emotions on the field, was ecstatic after the big win.

Via Michael David Smith on Pro Football Talk:

“Nobody gave us a chance to win this football game,” Pete Carroll said. “It just shows you, this was such a team win, such a smart, well-played game by all the fellas out there. . . . This was a great night of football.

The Seahawks were an afterthought coming into this game. All eyes were on Russell Wilson and how he would perform in his homecoming in Seattle. Carroll’s new quarterback, Geno Smith, stole the show. Smith started out completing each of his first 13 passes, and finished 23-28 with 195 yards and two touchdowns. Smith ended the week with the third best quarterback rating (119.5) and sixth best QBR (69.1) in the NFL.

Pete Carroll noted the fans played a huge difference in the thrilling win over the Broncos. The famous 12th man in Seattle could be heard throughout the game, booing Russell Wilson in warmups and cheering on every bone-crunching hit and monster play.

“The fans were ridiculous, the 12s were so good tonight. God dang they were great. I’m so pleased we could give them a game like this, and they could have that much fun,” Carroll said. “We’re so lucky that we can play here, that our fans love it so much, and we can play here.”

In a competitive NFC West Division that features the Cardinals, Rams, and 49ers, the Seahawks stand alone at 1-0. This was an unexpected start in one of the best divisions in football, but this win was no surprise to Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.