The Denver Broncos had a chance to overcome a tumultuous season debut in Seattle with a game-winning drive. This time they had Russell Wilson leading the charge as opposed to the hodgepodge of quarterbacks they’ve had over the last six seasons. But on their last gasp play, they took the ball out of his hands.

On 4th and 5, the Broncos decided to go with kicker Brandon McManus for a 64-yard try to win the game. In case you missed the Monday Night Football action and all the memes clowning Russell Wilson and co. that followed, it did not go the Broncos’ way:

Brandon McManus from 64 yards for the lead… NO GOOD! The Seahawks hold on to defeat the Broncos in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle 🔥pic.twitter.com/G0ATLb2yxK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Following the loss, the decision to sit Russell Wilson with the game on the line became the hotly debated topic on NFL Twitter. A strong contingent deemed it ridiculous to sell the farm completely on an offseason trade to acquire the Pro Bowl QB, but refuse to let him take control of the team’s destiny.

We’ll never know how Russell Wilson feels about it behind closed doors, but he did speak publicly in support of the decision to use McManus for the game-winning kick attempt, via Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk:

“Well, we got the best field goal kicker maybe in the game,” Wilson told reporters regarding the decision to take the ball out of his hands and place it on the foot of kicker Brandon McManus. “We said, ‘Where can you make it from tonight?’ and he said 46, left hash. I think we were on the 46. That was before the drive. We got it there; unfortunately didn’t go in. I think he has the leg for it for sure. Just went a little left I believe and just — I believe in Coach Hackett. I believe in what we’re doing. Believe in everything, and any time you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth and five, that’s great too. Also, I don’t think it was the wrong decision. I think he can make it. Obviously hindsight he didn’t make it, but we were in that situation again I wouldn’t doubt whatever he decided.”

Russell Wilson owns 32 game-winning drives throughout his career, with more than half of them coming on the very field they were playing on. Whether or not the decision truly sits well with him, you can’t help but imagine he would have rather had the chance to control his fate when it came to his first game with his new franchise.