The infamous GOAT debate was a topic of a recent North Carolina A&T football TikTok video. Posted on the NCATFootball Twitter page, the players were asked who they thought was better. LeBron won the informal poll 10-4 based on the 14 players that were asked. One player choose PJ Tucker as their GOAT but his assertion was laughably dismissed.

“This is all I'm gonna say: who's the all-time leading scorer,” the final North Carolina A&T player in the video said.

Other players and a coach brought up ring count as well as Michael Jordan's legendary “Jordan” shoe brand as arguments in favor of Michael Jordan. But, the players came to a consensus that LeBron was the best player and referenced his “silencer” celebration that he first debuted as a member of the Miami Heat in 2014 after he hit a last-second shot vs. his future NBA Finals rivals the Golden State Warriors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron made history this past season when he passed Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Abdul-Jabbar held the record for 39 years, totaling 38,387 points in his career. LeBron currently sits at 38,652 points in his career and counting as he is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2023-2024 season. LeBron will enter his 21st year in the league in October.

The Aggies know about greatness and championships. North Carolina A&T football had eight consecutive winning seasons starting in 2012 and won four Celebration Bowls, including the first one in 2015 and three straight from 2017 to 2019. They look to continue their success as they've moved to the CAA from the Big South.