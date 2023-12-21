Montross was honored by his radio partner Jones Angell before North Carolina basketball's game on Wednesday.

The North Carolina basketball community continues to mourn the loss of Tar Heel great Eric Montross, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

As North Carolina warmed up for its first game since the passing of Montross on Wednesday night, his teammates with the Tar Heels Sports Network paid tribute to the former UNC player and broadcaster.

Play-by-play broadcaster Jones Angell spoke for nearly three minutes about the impact Montross had on the UNC community and the people in his life, as well as his selflessness and life accomplishments. He also sent his condolences to the Montross family and any of those affected by his passing.

You can clearly hear the emotion in Angell's voice as he speaks about his longtime friend and colleague. Montross spent parts of 12 seasons calling North Carolina basketball games alongside Angell. The former Tar Heels big man did that for 18 total seasons after he retired from the NBA.

After a successful college career at North Carolina which saw him win a national championship with the Tar Heels, Montross was selected in the top 10 of the 1994 NBA Draft. He spent eight seasons in the NBA, starting 288 of the 465 games he played for six different teams.

North Carolina basketball honored Eric Montross with perhaps its biggest win of the season on Wednesday. The Tar Heels handed previously unbeaten Oklahoma its first loss of the season with an 81-69 triumph.

Eric Montross was a popular figure in North Carolina basketball lore but will be remembered more for the person he was than for his accomplishments on the basketball court.