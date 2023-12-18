Eric Montross succumbs to cancer at age 52.

North Carolina basketball legend Eric Montross passed away on Sunday after months of battle against cancer. The Tar Heels' official website shared the sad news Monday morning. Montross was 52.

“The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.”

Eric Montross played four years for North Carolina basketball from the 1990-91 season to the 1993-94 campaign. He was a key member of the 1992-93 Tar Heels squad that went all the way and won the national championship under head coach Dean Smith — the same team that defeated the Michigan Wolverines, who were bannered by the famous Fab Five in the national championship game. In that contest, Montross scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

The Carolina Athletics has also released a statement following the passing of the former North Carolina basketball star, saying that Eric Montross ” was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.”

Montross also played for eight years in the NBA. He was a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 1994 NBA Draft and had stints for the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, and the Philadelphia 76ers.