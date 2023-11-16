North Carolina visit Clemson as we continue our college football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The 20th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2) travel a state over to visit the Clemson Tigers (6-4, 4-3) Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina is on a two-game win streak, and they need to win out if they want to make the ACC title game. Potential first-round pick, Drake Maye, is having a fantastic season. He has thrown for 3,145 yards, and 21 touchdowns this season. Omarion Hampton has been one of the best running backs in the country this season. He has rushed for 1,236 yards, and 13 touchdowns this season. On defense, North Carolina has 26 sacks, and 12 interceptions.

Clemson is coming off a very solid win against Notre Dame. They have no chance at making the ACC title game, but they can improve their chances to make a good bowl game with a couple more wins. Cade Klubnik has been pretty good this season. He has thrown for 2,261 yards, and 18 touchdowns this season. Phil Mafah has 721 yards on the ground as the lead back for the Tigers. He has rushed for eight touchdowns, as well. Defensively, Clemson has 24 sacks, 44 pass deflections, and 12 interceptions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Carolina-Clemson Odds

North Carolina: +6.5 (-102)

Clemson: -6.5 (-120)

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Clemson Week 12

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread

Drake Maye is a reason that North Carolina can cover any spread. There is a real chance for him to be the first quarterback taken off the board in the draft. He has led the Tar Heels to 520.6 yards of offense per game. Clemson is a tough matchup, but Drake Maye should be able to handle business in this game. His talent alone is enough to bet on North Carolina this game.

To go along with Maye, the Tar Heels have a very good running back. Hampton will pick up the slack if Maye struggles, so North Carolina always has a chance. However, if both Hampton, and Maye are clicking, the Tar Heels are one of the most dangerous teams in the country. As a team, North Carolina scores almost 40 points per game. If Hampton, and Maye can continue their season, they will cover the spread.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

Clemson plays great defense. They allow the least amount of yards per game in the ACC at just 271.8. Their pass defense is second-best, and their rush defense is fourth-best. North Carolina has a very tough matchup when facing the Clemson defense. If Clemson can continue being dominant on defense, they will cover this spread.

North Carolina may be very good at offense, but their defense lacks. They allow the third-most yards per game, second-most pass yards, and fifth-most points per game in the ACC. Clemson has not been the offense they have been in the past, but they can have a good game in this one. Yes their defense is good, but the key to covering the spread in this game is to keep up on offense.

Final North Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick

I think this game is going to be very close. However, North Carolina is the underdog, and I think that is a mistake. Even though it is tough to go into Clemson and win, North Carolina should be able to get it done. Even if they do not, I expect them to cover the spread.

Final North Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick: North Carolina +6.5 (-102), Over 59.5 (-105)