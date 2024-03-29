With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, front offices around the league are doing their due diligence on prospects as they prepare to make some possibly franchise-altering decisions. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has been one of the most talked about prospects in this draft cycle, as he projects to be selected within the top-three picks.
Maye showed off his cannon arm at the school's Pro Day on Thursday, with representatives from the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots closely watching. More likely than not, these are the two teams that will decide Maye's fate. Who will take the promising signal-caller come April?
Drake Maye dazzles at UNC Pro Day
Maye threw 70 passes directly in front of Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots GM Eliot Wolf, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and Commanders GM Adam Peters, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The 2022 ACC Player of the Year showed off his deep passing ability, throwing several frozen ropes around 60 yards in the air.
From our NFL+ coverage of the UNC pro day, with QB Drake Maye following an impressive throwing season that included an extended series of deep throws.
“I said hey, put them all back-to-back. My arm — knock on wood — I can throw for days and throw it deep as many as you want.” pic.twitter.com/LeJ5dPEhxw
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2024
However, it wasn't a spotless showing. Maye did miss a few throws early on, via CBS Sports. The big-bodied quarterback did admit in his post-workout interview that he needed to “shake off the nerves,” via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Once he settled in, though, it was smooth sailing.
This Pro Day session confirms what scouts already knew about Maye. The 21-year-old has the arm to make any throw, including off-balance heaves. With that being said, he does have a penchant for missing some easy ones, which is something he'll have to iron out at the NFL level.
Will Drake Maye go to the Patriots or Commanders?
With USC quarterback Caleb Williams projected to get taken first overall by the Chicago Bears, Maye and LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels have been widely discussed as the next two players in line. However, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's draft stock has risen significantly after his Pro Day, with DraftKings recently increasing his odds to get taken second overall.
As a result, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks predicted Maye to get taken 11th overall by the Vikings in his latest mock draft. However, mock drafts are far from crystal balls. While McCarthy does have a championship-winning pedigree, there isn't anything else that should cause his stock to clearly raise above Maye's.
Unlike McCarthy, Maye led a pass-first offense at North Carolina. Maye's gunslinging style led to slightly more turnovers, but McCarthy was supported by a record-breaking rushing attack in Ann Arbor. While McCarthy did step up on the biggest stage, it's fair to wonder how he'll fare without elite weapons around him at the pro level.
Daniels is a more appropriate draft-stock rival for Maye. The Heisman winner is a dynamic rusher and athlete, and also sported a 40:4 touchdown-interception ratio last season. However, he's taken many hits over the years due to his playstyle, which is a concern for his long-term durability.
With the Patriots' and Commanders' top brass both each in attendance for Maye's impressive Pro Day, it still seems likely that the former Tar Heel will end up with one of those teams. However, NFL fans won't officially find out until the draft begins on April 25th in Detroit.