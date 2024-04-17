The beginning of the 2024 college football season is underway as spring games are in progress. Spring practices and games offer a glimpse of what's to come in the ensuing season but don't fully reveal a team's composition, leaving a position like starting quarterback undetermined for some teams.
This uncertainty could stem from several factors. Firstly, teams might be in a significant transition phase, either in the quarterback position itself or with a new head coach. Secondly, the spring transfer portal opening up adds chaos and uncertainty to many teams' rosters. Whatever the case, several teams are still looking to find their starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Here are the six teams in college football to watch out for in their QB battles after spring practices.
Ohio State
QBs: Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin, Air Noland
Will Howard may have been the first quarterback to take the field for the Buckeyes during their spring game, but Ryan Day has not committed to him as the starter for the 2024 college football season just yet.
“I wouldn’t say that I’m going to make any declarations right now, but we’ll look at the film and see what it looks like and then decide where to go from there,” Day told NBC4. “I don’t have much to say about it right now.”
Howard was one of the major additions at quarterback to the Ohio State football team through the transfer portal, which also included Julian Sayin from Alabama and incoming freshman Air Noland. The former Kansas State quarterback is the favorite, but don't count out Brown.
Michigan
QBs: Jack Tuttle, Alex Orji, Jadyn Davis, Jayden Denegal
Outside of Alabama, no team in college football is in more of a transition phase than the Michigan football team after losing head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Coming off a national championship last year, the Wolverines are replacing a lot, including starting quarterback JJ McCarthy, making for an interesting QB battle.
Most project that sophomore Alex Orji will be named the starter. But there's also fellow sophomore Jayden Denegal, freshman Jadyn Davis, and former transfer Jack Tuttle, who has the most experience out of them all.
New head coach Sherrone Moore has many decisions to make in Year 1, with the starting quarterback being near the top.
USC
QBs: Miller Moss, Jayden Maiava
Miller Moss made a strong impression to make everyone forget about Caleb Williams leaving for the NFL during the Trojans' Holiday Bowl appearance. He threw for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception in a 42-28 win over Louisville. Will that be enough for him to win the USC football starting job? That remains to be seen.
It is down to just Moss and UNLV transfer addition Jayden Maiava, a former Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2023. He threw for just over 3,000 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Moss is still the favorite, but head coach Lincoln Riley likely won't be pulling any punches with USC entering the Big Ten in 2024.
Auburn
QBs: Payton Thorne, Walker White, Holden Geriner, Hank Brown
Hugh Freeze is considered one of the better offensive minds in college football, which is why Auburn sought his services. However, there's still much work to be done on that side of the ball, as was evident last season and even in the Tigers' spring game.
It took a while for the Auburn football offense to get going, and they were terrible in the red zone. Payton Thorne, last year's starter, was the first quarterback to take the field and looked to be the best of all the others. Even though Thorne is the favorite, it wouldn't be surprising to see White or others get a hefty amount of snaps.
North Carolina
QBs: Max Johnson, Conner Harrell
Who will replace Drake Maye for North Carolina football? That's the million-dollar question for head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels in 2024.
“It should be a great competition,” Brown told The News & Observer. “It will be fun to watch.”
The competition he's referring to is between Texas A&M and LSU transfer Max Johnson and last year's backup Conner Harrell. Johnson has experience, having played in 30 games over the last four years. But Harrell looked solid in North Carolina's Duke's Mayo Bowl game against West Virginia, going 18-for-27 for 207 yards.
South Carolina
QBs: LaNorris Sellers, Robby Ashford
South Carolina will also be replacing their starting quarterback from last year, Spencer Rattler. Shane Beamer brought in Auburn transfer Robby Ashford during the offseason to compete with LaNorris Sellers, who had limited snaps for the Gamecocks in 2023.
This college football QB battle becomes interesting because of Ashford's experience, albeit limited, playing in 22 games, compared to Sellers' potential.