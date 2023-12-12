North Carolina WR Tez Walker has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft just a day after Drake Maye did the same.

The North Carolina football team saw Drake Maye unsurprisingly declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, the Tar Heels also saw wide receiver Tez Walker declare, as he posted in a statement on X.

“I have decided to opt out of the bowl game and will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft! Thank you God for giving me the opportunity to continue my journey.”

Walker thanked North Carolina Central, Kent State, and North Carolina in his statement.

North Carolina faces West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 27, and they won't have either Maye or Walker on the field. Other North Carolina players who have declared for the NFL Draft include Corey Gaynor, Myles Murphy, and Cedric Gray.

Walker transferred from Kent State but initially had his waiver denied by the NCAA, which caused quite an uproar. But, after some time, the NCAA reversed course and granted Walker the waiver, allowing him to play despite being a two-time transfer.

He played in eight games for North Carolina this year, recording 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven scores. His best performance of the 2023 season came against Miami when he recorded six catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022 at Kent State, Walker had 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 scores as part of Sean Lewis' loaded offense.

Tez Walker has the size of an NFL wide receiver, he stands 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He should be a popular pick to be a Day 1 or Day 2 draft choice. The Tar Heels added Max Johnson, the Texas A&M transfer, as the replacement for Maye and will look for wide receiver help following Walker's departure.