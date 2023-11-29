Texas A&M QB Max Johnson lands with the North Carolina football program in the transfer portal as Drake Maye's replacement.

The college football regular season just ended and conference championship games are set to take place. But, that hasn't stopped the transfer portal from spinning out of control. The North Carolina football program has apparently already landed a quarterback in hopes of replacing Drake Maye in 2024. The Tar Heels are bringing in Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson, as he posted an edited photo on his X account in a Tar Heels uniform.

‘Excited to be a Tar Heel! Let's Go!'

The North Carolina football program needed to add a quarterback with Drake Maye likely being one of the first picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and being debated with Caleb Williams for QB1 of the class.

Johnson started a handful of games for the Aggies and threw for 1,452 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Johnson also played at LSU and will have two years of eligibility remaining as he heads to Chapel Hill.

Texas A&M moved on from Jimbo Fisher and hired Mike Elko, and the exodus in College Station has already begun. But, Johnson landing at a new program this quickly is certainly surprising, and he should enter the offseason as the favorite to win the QB1 job for the North Carolina football program unless they add more pieces.

Some other notable quarterbacks to enter the portal include Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall and Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, so there will be plenty of movement this offseason with the transfer portal heating up and a handful of jobs still open despite a number of hires.