UNC just announced this afternoon that Tez Walker's eligibility was denied by the NCAA and the college football world is not happy. UNC head coach Mack Brown released a statement via the team's X profile blasting the NCAA and calling for North Carolina fans to continue their support of Walker

“As has clearly been documented, Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he's faced during his time in college. And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him. He's had a rough go of it and this will surely only make it worse.”

“Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU,” Brown added at the end of his letter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coach Brown isn't the only person upset with the ruling. Several fans to to their X accounts to express their frustration with the ruling.

The NCAA is an embarrassment. A complete waste of our time. The sooner we are rid of them, the better. This is incalculably stupid. https://t.co/pK489cwdfh — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) September 7, 2023

Yet JT Daniels can be at his 4th school in five years. Make it make sense. NCAA will forever suck. https://t.co/vHCorTRfdp — Austin Nelson (@austinnelson) September 7, 2023

See… this is one of the transfer waivers that actually makes sense Tez should be playing this season https://t.co/sXOACBLKnY — Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) September 7, 2023

Tez Walker NEVER PLAYED A DOWN AT NC CENTRAL because COVID canceled the season. This is crazy. — Steven J. Gaither (@stevenjgaither) September 7, 2023

Anand Nanduri tweeted, “The NCAA is an embarrassment. A complete waste of our time. The sooner we are rid of them, the better. This is incalculably stupid.”

Austin Nelson cited the hypocrisy of Tez Walker being denied an eligibility waiver but other notable names in the sport getting a pass, tweeting, “Yet JT Daniels can be at his 4th school in five years. Make it make sense. NCAA will forever suck.”

Basketball recruiting analyst for The Portal Report Ethan Bock tweeted, “See… this is one of the transfer waivers that actually makes sense Tez should be playing this season.”

“Tez Walker NEVER PLAYED A DOWN AT NC CENTRAL because COVID canceled the season. This is crazy,” HBCU Gameday founder Steven J. Gaither tweeted.