Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman garnered plenty of interest after he entered the transfer portal prior to the 2023 NCAA season.

Hartman admitted Alabama, Florida, and Auburn were interested in his services after he left Wake Forest following his redshirt junior season. He spilled out the facts in an interview with radio sports talk show host Dan Patrick on Monday.

“There was quite a few. I mean, you can think of any college that needed a quarterback or was in need was reaching out. Florida was one. Auburn was another one. At the time, there was a little bit of Alabama,” Hartman said.

“It was all strategic in my way of just knowing that it came down to the offense in place here at Notre Dame,” Hartman added.

Sam Hartman made his highly-anticipated debut with Notre Dame football against Navy in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns in Notre Dame football's 42-3 rout.

Not only did Hartman impress in his debut, but he also re-wrote the NCAA record books. His touchdown pass to wide receiver Deion Colzie moved him into a tie with Danny Wuerfel for 13th-all time with 114 career touchdowns.

Sam Hartman's outstanding performance promoted Notre Dame football legend Joe Montana to sing his praises during the broadcast on Saturday.

Granted, it's just one game. However, Hartman's experience at quarterback means Notre Dame football is in good hands in the 2023 NCAA season. Will he lead them to their first national title in 35 years? Stay tuned.