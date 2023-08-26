Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame football from Wake Forest football during the off season and made his debut for the Fighting Irish on Saturday against Navy football. It didn't take very long for Hartman to start gelling with his new offense. Before the game ended, Hartman was 19-23 for 251 yards and four touchdowns. That's a pretty solid way to make a debut with a new team. Hartman's incredible performance in week one not only helped Notre Dame cruise to a blowout victory over Navy, but it also helped Hartman in the NCAA record books.

Sam Hartman was in 16th place behind Colt McCoy and Derek Carr in the record books for most career touchdown passes, and he surpassed them both with four touchdown passes in the game to move into a tie with Danny Wuerfel at 114, according to an article from Pete Sampson. Hartman's touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas put him at 112 and in a tie with Colt McCoy, and a 20 yard TD pass to Jaden Greathouse tied him with Derek Carr. Hartman ended up tossing one more TD after that, a 25 yard pass to Deion Colzie, that put him ahead of Carr.

Not only was it a special performance for Hartman, but it was a special performance by the entire Notre Dame squad. The offense looked like a well-oiled machine, and the defense did a great job of handling Navy's triple option. Head coach Marcus Freeman has to be thrilled with how his first game of year two went, and the Fighting Irish look like they could have a very good season.