Legendary Notre Dame football quarterback Joe Montana liked what he saw from new starting quarterback Sam Hartman.

Hartman had an impressive debut in Notre Dame football's 42-3 rout of rivals Navy in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 251 passing yards and four touchdowns. Hartman's performance prompted Montana to sing his praises during the television broadcast, per The Associated Press.

“It's been great watching him. I think it's great for Notre Dame and he brings a little something – some juice to the offense,” Montana quipped.

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman also lauded Hartman for his performance on Saturday. He thought Sam Hartman ran the offense to perfection in their most convincing opening day win since 2012.

“This moment isn't too big. It's about him going out there and just executing. What I really, really thought he did a great job was putting our offense in good positions to execute plays,” Freeman said.

Too easy for Sam Hartman today. P.s. what a debut for Jaden Greathouse. Some would call it GREAT. lol pic.twitter.com/yu76f7tETc — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 26, 2023

Marcus Freeman also thought Hartman's experience was a big factor. Hartman, a redshirt senior who transferred from Wake Forest football, threw for an ACC record 110 touchdowns from 2018 to 2022. With his four more touchdown passes against Navy, Hartman overtook Colt McCoy and Derek Carr for most career touchdown passes.

“There's no substitution for experience. None. I don't care if you're head coach or quarterback,” Freeman said.

For his part, Hartman deflected the plaudits and the adulation. He gave credit to his teammates such as wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and linebacker Marist Liufau for the win over Navy on ‘Saturday.

Sam Hartman is off to a great start with Notre Dame football. Can he help them end their longstanding 35-year national title drought? Stay tuned.