An intense ACC clash will be here in the blink of an eye as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to do battle with the Duke Blue Devils. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Notre Dame-Duke prediction and pick will be made.

Stuck in the basement of the conference and losers of six straight games, Notre Dame is more than desperate to see some positive momentum in the form of a victory in the win column. As a whole, the Fighting Irish have been licking their wounds en route to a sloppy 2-9 conference record to go along with a 7-15 mark overall. Obviously, there will be no postseason play for the Irish this season, but with a chance to pull off a major upset on Wednesday, can Notre Dame find a way to stop the bleeding?

Meanwhile, Duke is fresh off of falling flat on their faces on the road in Chapel Hill when they lost to their rivals in the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 93-84. Still, Duke still finds themselves ranked within the top ten of the AP ranking and are one of the more dangerous teams that the country has to offer. Overall, the Blue Devils are 16-5 including going 7-3 in ACC play.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Duke Odds

Notre Dame: +16 (-110)

Moneyline:

Duke: -16 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 134 (-110)

Under: 134 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Duke

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

There's no there other way about it … Notre Dame's season thus far has been downright ugly. Still, an amazing opportunity on Wednesday evening is staring directly at them. Do the Fighting Irish have what it takes or will their unfortunate play continue to haunt them?

For starters, the best shot that Notre Dame has at covering the spread will be to find creative ways to get their young ballers into the flow of things from the opening jump. More often than not, freshman guards in the wild world of college basketball are full of mixed bags, but the Fighting Irish boast a dynamic floor general who knows how and when to make the right plays in critical moments. Introducing Markus Burton who is a promising young star on this Notre Dame roster. So far, the shifty and swift 5'11” guard from Mishawaka, Indiana is averaging 16 PPG in his first season of college basketball and has managed to shoot at least 45% from the floor in three consecutive games. Furthermore, the young man is a certified playmaker who isn't afraid to get his teammates involved.

At the end of the day, Burton's heroics will be all for not if Notre Dame continues to struggle immensely to find nylon. Believe it or not, the Fighting Irish have shot below 50% in nine straight games which is simply not going to cut it if an upset is going to be brewing in Durham. Indeed, capitalizing on open looks and getting hot from three-point range will be critical in Notre Dame's chances of downing Duke in shocking fashion.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Entering play as heavy favorites, Wednesday night could serve as the perfect get-right game for a Blue Devils squad that is eager to avenge their latest loss to North Carolina. With a rocking Cameron Indoor Stadium to be expected, signs are pointing toward Duke taking care of business this one.

Regardless of how heavy favorites they appear to be heading into this one, the one thing the Duke cannot afford to do is overlook Notre Dame. In fact, this will begin with bringing the proper energy right out of the gate. As soon as the opening tip takes place between these pair of ACC foes, the two last squared off a month ago when Notre Dame gave Duke everything they had before it was the Blue Devils escaping South Bend with the narrow victory. Leading for a majority of the way, the Fighting Irish lived up to their name by cutting the Blue Devils lead to two points with only a few minutes to play.

Ultimately, Duke put the rock in the hands of their best player in big man Kyle Filipowski and that was all she wrote. Once again, letting the great Filipowski go to work on the block and getting out of the way will be a recipe for success.

Not to mention, but in the loss to the Tar Heels, the Blue Devil's effort on the defensive end of the floor left much to be desired. By the time the second half came to an end, it was Duke had let up a whopping 93 points and did not dominate the glass as they expected to. While the Fighting Irish won't command as many hardships for this defensive run compared to the Tar Heels, the Blue Devils still need to play better defensively.

Final Notre Dame-Duke Prediction & Pick

While Notre Dame will give it their all, it won't be enough whatsoever. Hammer the Blue Devils to dispose of the Fighting Irish in blowout fashion.

Final Notre Dame-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -16 (-110)