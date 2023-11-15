Missed the livestream? Don't worry, as here's every game that was announced during the November 2023 Indie World Showcase.

Every year, Nintendo holds one or two Indie World Showcases, which feature, well, indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch. As it just so happens, one just happened recently. If you missed the live stream, don't worry. Here's all of the games that was announced during the November 2023 Indie World Showcase.

The November 2023 Indie World Showcase was a more than 25-minute long stream that released news regarding some up-and-coming games for the Nintendo Switch. These news range from new game announcements to updates regarding current games, and even some news about game ports. We will be going through the over ten games that were announced during the stream, starting with Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

After 20 years, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is back in development, and coming to the Nintendo Switch. In this game, players join Shantae as she turns the tables on Risky Boots, the nefarious pirate. To do so, she must rearrange the landscape and swap between mix-and-match multilatered levels. Players must also hair-whip and belly-dance their way through this classic platformer series, solo or with friends, as this game ships with a 4-player versus mode.

As for its release window, the game will come out in 2024, although there isn't an exact release date yet. Interested players wishlist the game for the Nintendo Switch.

Core Keeper

Originally released back in Early Acces on PC back in 2022, Core Keeper will be having its full release in the Summer of 2024. Not only that, but it will also come out on console, namely the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and of course, the Nintendo Switch. There are still a few patches left before the game's full release. If you are interested in playing it now, you can buy it on PC.

On Your Tail

On Your Tail is an upcoming story-driven life sim and 3D adventure game that's slated to come out in 2024. This game follows the aspiring detective Diana, as she travels to the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina. There, Diana embarks on an adventure of relaxation, investigation, and wit as she pursues the perfect summer vacation.

If you are interested in the game, you may already wishlist On Your Tail for the Nintendo Switch.

Howl

Howl is a turn-based tactical game set in medieval times. Set in a world where folktales exist, players take control of a heroine who must plunge straight into danger. A “howling plague” has ravaged the land, with all who hear said howl turning into feral beasts. Luckily, the heroine is deaf and is immune to the said plague. It is up to her to search for a cure to the plague and help those who have been afflicted recover. What's interesting about this game is that players can plan up to six steps in advance, allowing them to outmaneuver their opponents.

If you are interested in playing the game, you are in luck. Unlike most games on this list, Howl is now available on Nintendo Switch.

The Star Named EOS

The Star Named EOS is a story-driven first-person puzzle adventure game set to come out in the Spring of 2024. In this game, players take control of Dei, a young photographer following the footsteps of his mother. As such, photography plays a huge role in the game. Players will be using their photo-taking skills to make their way through the game's puzzles. Solving said puzzles helps Dei find and collect items filled with memories, which will help him in figuring out the truth behind his mother's absence.

The Star Named EOS comes out in the Spring of 2024. Interested players can now wishlist The Star Named EOS for the Nintendo Switch.

Backpack Hero

Backpack Hero is an inventory management roguelike game that centers around your, well, backpack. Players can play as one of five Backpack Heroes, each with their own unique backpack powers, mechanics, and items. Once players select their character, they must dive into The Dungeon, and fight foes in turn-based battles using the items in their backpacks. While in The Dungeon, the player must collect resources that they can use to help rebuild, restore, expand, and decorate their hometown: Haversack Hill.

Players can now buy Backpack Hero for Nintendo Switch Players can also play the game on PC.

Blade Chimera

Blade Chimera is an exploration-heavy 2D action game, basically a Metroidvania. The game centers around the game's main character and his demon sword, which has a variety of uses. Players can use the demon sword to attack enemies, swing across gaps, creat bridges to cross said gaps, create shields to protect them from enemy attacks, and more. Players must master the demon sword to explore and face the dystopian cyberpunk world the game is set in.

Players can wishlist Blade Chimera for Nintendo Switch before its Spring 2024 release.

A Highland Song

A Highland Song is a narrative platformer from the creators of Heaven's Vault and 80 Days. Players take control of Moira McKinnon on her wild adventure across the Scottish Highlands. Players can run, climb, scramble, and spelunk their way across the Scottish Highlands' winding paths, discovering its beauty and dangers. While exploring, players will be listening to a soundtrack made by TALISK and Fourth Moon.

Players can pre-order A Highland Song for Nintendo Switch before its release date on December 5, 2023. The game is on a limited-time 10% sale for those who want to pre-order it.

Moonstone Island

Moonstone Island is a game that I have previously described as a combination of Stardew Valley, Pokemon, and card games. This isn't a bad thing, as they mix together into one beautiful game. Players play as an Alchemist on their journey to complete their Alchemy training. To do so, players must capture and train various Spirits, plant crops to create potions and empower their Spirits, and explore the various dangers of the game's over 100 procedurally generated islands.

Moonstone Island for Nintendo Switch comes out in the Spring of 2024. If you can't wait, then you can also play the game on PC.

Death Trick: Double Blind

Death Trick: Double Blind is a slow-burn detective story told in visual novel form. The story centers around the star magician of Morgan's Traveling Circus, who suddenly vanished without warning. Players view the story from two perspectives: a private eye that the circus owner hired to search for the missing magician, and the concerned friend that said missing magician summoned. Players must use their limited number of daily actions smartly to discover clues that will help them unravel a web of secrets hidden beneath the circus tent.

Death Trick: Double Blind is now available for wishlisting, and will come out in early 2024.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

Outer Wilds is a game that was originally released back in 2020. It has received critical acclaim and various awards. Now, it is making its way to the Nintendo Switch. In this game, players take control of the newest recruit of the Outer WIlds Ventures, a space program tasked with searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system. I will not ruin much about the game, as it is something that you must experience for yourself.

Outer Wilds, as well as its Archaeologist Edition, is now available for pre-order before its December 7, 2023 release date. If you can't wait for that, you can also play on PC.

Other Games

After the last announcement, the Indie World Showcase 2023 proceeded to rapid-fire other game announcements. Below are the other game announcements revealed at the end of the stream:

Planet of Lana Available Spring 2024

Enjoy the Diner Available Now

Heavenly Bodies Available February 2024

The Gecko Gods Available Spring 2024

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Available Now

Urban Myth Dissolution Center Available 2024

Braid, Anniversary Edition Available April 30, 2024



That's it for all of the games that were announced during the November 2023 Indie World Showcase.