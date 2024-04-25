Lily, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars, released this week via Early Access. The newest Mythic Brawler is a short-range fighter with the capability to instantly get up close & personal. She makes her way into the game just before Season 26 launches, and right before the upcoming Godzilla event. We created a Brawl Stars guide on Lily, how to unlock her, and their best setup to use in-game.
Brawl Stars Lily Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler
To unlock Lily in Brawl Stars, players must unlock her for 1900 credits when she releases on May 2nd. Furthermore, the newest Mythic Brawler is available for Early Access, which costs $19.99. Additionally, the Early Access Lily Bundle includes eight new pins, 4000 coins, 2200 Power Points, 80 gems, a new spray and a Strawberry Lily Skin. Make sure Lily is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.
Lily joins Cordelius' trio, adding CQC powerhouse to the mix. Let's find out how this new fighter from Enchanted Woods looks in combat.
Brawl Stars Lily Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level
Lily's main attack, Thorn In The Side, is a close range attack with a 0.4 second delay. It deals a lot of damage, though Lily only has one ammunition. Fortunately for her, a 0.8/sec reload speed means she won't need to worry about waiting long. However, it does mean that it takes roughly 1.2 seconds to launch the next attack, which could be a problem. Nevertheless, it does pierce through enemies, allowing you to hit multiple targets with one attack.
Lily's Super, Flourish, lets her shoot a seed in a straight line. If the seed hits an enemy, it deals damage, and also teleports Lily to the target. With the damage of both the Super and the attack, Lily can easily wipe out enemies in an instant. At launch, her Super has a long range of 9 tiles, which essentially lets her traverse maps in no time.
Additionally, Lily possesses the super-charging trait similar to Buzz. Enemies near Lily's vicinity will actually slowly charge her Super.
At launch, Lily does not possess any Hypercharge abilities. However, we do know her full list of stats at launch (subject to change):
|Power Level
|Health
|Main Attack Damage
|Super Damage
|Star Power (Spiky) Damage
|1
|4200
|1200
|1000
|–
|2
|4620
|1320
|1100
|–
|3
|5040
|1440
|1200
|–
|4
|5460
|1560
|1300
|–
|5
|5880
|1680
|1400
|–
|6
|6300
|1800
|1500
|–
|7
|6720
|1920
|1600
|–
|8
|7140
|2040
|1700
|–
|9
|7560
|2160
|1800
|960
|10
|7980
|2280
|1900
|1013
|11
|8400
|2400
|2000
|1066
Lily Gadgets & Star Powers – Which Ones Are The Best?
The newest Mythic Brawler receives two new Gadgets:
- Vanish
- “Lily enters the Shadow Realm for 3 seconds.”
- Repot
- “The next Flourish becomes a thrown attack, and Lily teleports to the destination on impact.”
Lily Star Powers:
- Spiky
- “After teleporting to an enemy, Lily's next attack deals more damage.”
- Vigilance
- “Gain 15% movement speed while an enemy is in her Super charge radius.”
Lily also comes with the following gadgets at launch:
- Speed
- Vision
- Health
- Shield
- Damage
- Gadget Charge
Brawl Stars Lily Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup
For gadgets, we feel either option is good, though it depends on the mode you play, as well as your play style. If you're playing Gem Grab, use Vanish, so in case you have gems, you'll vanish long enough to make an escape. However, if you play Knockout or Bounty and need to move closer, use Repot to get up close & personal. We prefer Vanish, but just slightly.
For Star Powers, we also feel either option provides a good bonus. We slightly prefer Spiky, since it strengthens Lily's biggest skill – damage-dealing. You'll want to wipe out enemies as fast as possible to avoid losing health and complete your objective. However, Vigilance seems decent enough if you play on Bushy maps with optimal cover.
We recommend Lily use the Damage Gear. Like we mentioned before, you want Lily to deal tons of damage to knock her opponents out faster. However, for the second gear, feel free to use a Shield, Gadget Charge, or Speed Gear, depending on the map/your playstyle.
Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Lily In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)
- Brawl Ball
- Lily's HP, damage, and teleporting abilities make her a great candidate for Brawl Ball. Use Repot to instantly teleport across the map, catch a pass, and score the game winning goal. Or, enter the Shadow Realm with Vanish in case you need to step back and wait for teammates to respawn.
- Gem Grab
- Lily's Vigilance Star Power with her Vanish Gadget allow her to move faster and even disappear from enemies. Additionally, her Super lets her teleport to Gem carriers, knock them out, and take them for her own. Lily should work extremely well in Gem Grab.
- Hot Zone
- Lily's HP should help her stay alive in the Hot Zone and take damage. Furthermore, her Super should help her get back into the zone and reclaim it for her teammates. Since she pierces enemies with her main attack, you could wipe a whole team under the right circumstances.
Brawl Stars Lily Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Lily In?
- Knockout/Bounty/Wipeout
- Generally, these modes tend to favor long-range brawlers. Most maps in these modes usually provide little coverage, turning short-range brawlers like Lily into Cannon Fodder.
- Duels
- Same as above. Duels maps typically make it harder for close range brawlers to thrive. However, her teleport should at least help her reach her opponent much faster now.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about Lily, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars. In our short time playing with her, we find that she's capable of performing well, but needs the right setup and team comps. We look forward to seeing how she works in the meta. Expect Supercell to adjust her via patches.
In other news, check out everything else coming to Brawl Stars later this month and beyond. From a new Godzilla Event, Hypercharge Skins, and more, there's plenty to get excited about in the upcoming content updates. Plus, the new mutations will make brawlers OP for a limited time only.
