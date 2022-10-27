The Boston Celtics will be without Grant Williams on Friday when they take on another Eastern Conference contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 23-year-old will be serving out his one-game suspension for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” during Boston’s loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Williams took on an apologetic tone as he discussed the details of his offense. For his part, the 6-foot-6 forward is most frustrated by the fact that he wasn’t able to close out the game against Chicago (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Disappointed for sure,” Williams said. “I was more so disappointed about missing the game. Definitely one of those games when you never want to let your team down, somehow I feel like I did.

The Celtics stud also said that he has no intention of challenging the suspension given how he thinks it was just fair:

“In terms of the punishment, it’s just. I made a mistake,” he admitted.

In case you haven’t seen the incident, here it is:

Grant Williams joins Joe Mazzulla as he also gets ejected after bumping into the referee pic.twitter.com/htZxVuePnq — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 25, 2022

As you may have heard on the broadcast, the commentator instantly agreed with the call as soon as he saw the replay. Some even went as far as saying that Williams purposely hit the official in a burst of emotion. The Celtics star strongly denied these claims:

“‘Nowhere near intentional,” he said. “Nowhere near anything of that nature.”

“Disappointed for sure. I was more so disappointed about missing the game.” Grant Williams goes in depth with what happened leading up to his suspension. pic.twitter.com/IV1MODPIN1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 27, 2022

Williams is not a dirty player, and it’s he doesn’t seem like the type who would purposely hit a referee just because he disagrees with their calls. Be that as it may, he is still going to get suspended for making contact with the game official — be it intentional or otherwise.