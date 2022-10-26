Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended after making contact with ref vs. Bulls

Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for an incident that occurred in a recent Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls game, per NBA Communications on Twitter. Williams “recklessly” made contact with a referee in addition to using “inappropriate language” towards the official. He was ultimately ejected from the contest. Williams is set to serve his one-game suspension on Friday in the upcoming Celtics vs Cavaliers affair.

Williams will lose almost $30,000 dollars in pay as a result of the suspension. Blake Griffin could see more playing time on Friday with Grant Williams out. Boston will miss Williams’ presence against the Cavaliers. Cleveland has enjoyed a strong start to the 2022-2023 season and will present a challenge for the Williams-less Celtics.

In the end, Grant Williams isn’t a player who will make or break a team. However, he’s a steady role player without question.

Williams has emerged as a key piece to the Celtics’ puzzle. Boston believes he’s someone who will benefit the team as they aim for an NBA Finals victory this season.

In the end, the Grant Williams suspension won’t impact the Celtics in the long run. But it enhances the Cavs chances of pulling off a road upset. Boston will enter the matchup sporting a quality 3-1 record. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers sit at 2-1 as of this story’s publication. But they are squaring off against the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday night.

Friday night’s Celtics vs Cavaliers game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST at the TD Garden in Boston.