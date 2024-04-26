It sounds like marriage is the [Avengers] Endgame for Spider-Man couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.
People is reporting that the MCU stars getting married is a “reality” they are discussing.
“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” a source told People.
What has been refreshing for Zendaya and Holland's relationship is how private it is. Unlike some celebrity couples, the two largely stay away from oversharing on social media. It's something that the source discussed, calling both of them “private” people.
“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” the source said.
“Both are private,” the source continued, saying that the public attention “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”
However, they are also both busy people. Zendaya just starred in Challengers, which hit theaters on April 26, while Holland is preparing for his Romeo and Juliet to hit West End next month. “Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now,” the source added.
Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship
The duo are also known for their on-screen romance in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy. Holland plays Peter Parker while Zendaya plays MJ in the films. That blossomed into a real relationship, which as the source noted, has largely been kept under wraps. They are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, so it's admirable that they are able to stay out of the spotlight of drama.
Zendaya is an Emmy-winning actress who first gained notoriety for her work on Disney Channel. She starred in the sitcom Shake It Up from 2010-13 and later returned to the network to star in K.C. Undercover from 2015-18. Additionally, she embarked on the “Swag It Out” tour in 2012 and also opened for Bridgit Mendler on the “Summer” tour in 2014.
Since then, Zendaya landed her role in HBO's Euphoria, in which she gave two Emmy-winning performances. She has starred as Rue Bennett in two seasons and two holiday specials for the series.
On the big screen, Zendaya's first major role came in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She subsequently starred in The Greatest Showman, Malcolm and Marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune series.
Tom Holland first gained fame starring in West End's Billy Elliot the Musical in the title role. He would then star in films like In the Heart of the Sea (which featured future MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth), A Monster Calls, and The Lost City of Z.
His MCU tenure began in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. Holland was introduced as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and would lead his own trilogy of films from 2017-21. Outside of the MCU, Holland has starred in Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, Chaos Walking, and Uncharted. He also starred in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+ in 2023.
In May, Holland will return to West End to star in a new production of Romeo in Juliet. The show will transfer over to Broadway in New York City later in the year.