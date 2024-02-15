Denver still has some depth issues to solve.

The Denver Nuggets opted to trust their current roster and stood pat at the 2024 NBA trade deadline ahead of their title defense this April. With MVP favorite Nikola Jokic leading a championship-caliber cast of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Nuggets remain favored to come out of the Western Conference and compete for their second straight championship come June. Denver boasts arguably the most cohesive starting unit in the NBA, with every single member knowing and excelling in their respective roles. However, the Nuggets still have some roster issues that could haunt them in the postseason.

Despite having the third-best record in the Western Conference, Denver still has holes to address on both sides of the floor. They still rank outside the top 10 in both offensive rating (13th) and defensive rating (11th). Over the last four decades, each team that won a title has ranked in the top 10 in at least one category. Nonetheless, it does seem like Jokic and the Nuggets are just cruising through the regular season and will turn up the switch when the postseason arrives.

Still, given its top-heavy roster, Denver could have added another big man or a versatile wing to fortify its playoff rotation. There were some candidates out there whom they could have targeted in a trade. The Nuggets will now likely look towards the buyout market to add veterans to its youthful bench, who may or may not be ready for the bright lights of the playoffs.

However, going that route means they will have competition for these buyout targets. The Nuggets could have secured them through a trade at the deadline.

The Nuggets should have traded for a veteran big or wing

As noted, the Nuggets still have holes to fill, particularly in the frontcourt. Denver has been long looking to fill in the spot left by Bruce Brown, who signed with the Indiana Pacers this offseason and has since been traded to the Toronto Raptors. In addition, the Nuggets also lost veteran forward Jeff Green to the Houston Rockets, who gave them a solid floor spacer and at times, played small-ball backup center to relieve Nikola Jokic.

Nuggets have relied on their youngsters

To compensate the loss of Brown and Green, head coach Michael Malone has elevated sophomores Christian Braun and Peyton Watson to more consistent bench roles this season.

Braun was expected to get a bump in minutes especially after his showing in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, where he scored 15 points and provided hustle and energy to help give the Nuggets the win on the road and a 2-1 series lead. So far this season, Braun hasn't disappointed. But he hasn't particularly stood out either. In 55 games, he is averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 19.0 minutes off the bench. However, his efficiency has taken a dip. His effective field goal percentage went from 55.4 percent in his rookie year to 49.5 percent this season.

As for Watson, he has been quite the surprise youngster for the Nuggets this season. The 21-year-old has given Denver some youthful energy and a lengthy wing who could rebound, defend, and at times, score when needed. Watson has appeared in 53 games so far and is playing 18.3 minutes per game, the 3rd-most on Denver's bench. On the season, he is averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 stocks (steals and blocks) while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from behind the three-point line.

Still, while Braun did have a huge game in the NBA Finals, there could be skepticism on whether he and Watson could be ready for prime time in the postseason. Every minute counts in the playoffs and that stage is a completely different beast.

Who could the Nuggets have targeted at the trade deadline?

The Nuggets could have gone after a multi-faceted wing like Royce O'Neale, whom the Phoenix Suns acquired for four end-of-bench players and three second round picks. Denver could have put together a package of that caliber and landed O'Neale to fill in the Bruce Brown role as a do-it-all, hustle, 3-and-D forward.

Denver could have also tried to go after Nick Richards to give Jokic a capable and athletic backup big man. So far, Deandre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji have failed to land consistent roles in Michael Malone's rotation. Both will likely not see floor time during the postseason.

Nonetheless, as mentioned, the Nuggets still have the buyout market to fall back into to land the veteran pieces they could need in the playoffs.