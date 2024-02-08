A few moves the Nuggets could make to add depth at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Denver Nuggets are the reigning NBA champions and even though they're not atop the Western Conference standings, they should still be considered as the favorite to emerge from the pack and make back to back NBA Finals appearances. But with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching on Thursday, the Nuggets could still look to upgrade the roster.

One of the more concerning issues facing the Nuggets is their depth. Their bench took a hit with the departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in free agency. Both players were key rotation guys during the title run. The Nuggets starting five is as good as anyone in the NBA. But the Nuggets should look to the NBA Trade Deadline to try and add bench depth ahead of the final stretch of the season.

The team could use additional wing depth off the bench. Someone capable of getting buckets and being a consistent three point shooting threat. There's a couple of trades the Nuggets could look to make that would address that involving a pair of players that are reportedly on the trade market.

Nuggets trade for Saddiq Bey



According to ClutchPoints own Brett Siegel, the Atlanta Hawks are open to moving Saddiq Bey by the trade deadline. Bey has been having a bit of an inconsistent season this year after being moved to the Hawks at last season's trade deadline. A change of scenery could help Bey regain his form from last season.

With the Nuggets, Bey will be playing off multiple shot creators that will help him get easier looks at the basket. Just last season, he shot 40 percent from three point range in 25 games with the Hawks. This season he's been down at 30.8 percent. Bey has been a consistent 35+ percent shooter from distance his entire career.

Bey is still averaging double digits in scoring this season at 13.0. All the Nuggets would need out of him is capable three point shooting and the ability to get a bucket with the second unit. He has good size and play multiple positions. If he is available, the Nuggets should certainly inquire about him.

Nuggets trade for Alec Burks



Alec Burks is another potential option the Nuggets could target to shore up their backup wing depth. He's reportedly been on the trade market although the Detroit Pistons could opt to hold on to him through the end of the season.

Burks has also been having a down year after a strong season during 2022-23. Part of that though isn't exactly Burks' fault as the Pistons have been the worse team in the NBA. A change of scenery and a strong, winning locker room could be what he needs to get his production back up.

Last season, Burks shot 43.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from the three point line. There's no reason he couldn't get back to those percentages with better shot creators to play off of with the Nuggets. If the Pistons are indeed open to moving Burks, the Nuggets should see what it would take to acquire him.

The Nuggets do have a young, developing player on the bench who could help with some of these issues in Julian Strawther. Strawther has shown flashes as a rookie and is going to be a good pro. But both Bey and Burks could be options if the Nuggets want more of a veteran, proven presence heading into the postseason.