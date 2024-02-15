Should the Nuggets be worried?

The defending NBA champions are in a bit of a tough spot right now. With only 24 games left in their season, the Denver Nuggets find themselves a bit worn down by injuries. They also find themselves limping to the All-Star break, as they've lost three straight games.

The most recent loss came against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Nuggets started fast, jumping out to a 27-16 lead by the end of the first quarter. At one point they even had a 16-point lead. Unfortunately, that hot start cooled off, as the Kings came roaring back. De'Aaron Fox lead the scoring for the Kings with 30 points, and he played a huge factor in the Sacramento comeback. Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes each had 20 points as well.

Aaron Gordon was in full bully-ball mode against the Kings, posting 25 points and 15 rebounds. Gordon's efforts were futile though, as the Nuggets were shorthanded without Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Both Murray and Caldwell-Pope sat for the game nursing injuries.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had himself an off night, with 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

POV: This angle of Nikola Jokic no-look diming to Aaron Gordon 🙌 (via @milehighrachel) pic.twitter.com/Df27XuhqDq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2024

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone isn't worried about the losing slump. In fact, he believes it has to do with the team's health.

“We're not healthy,” said Malone. “We have the best five-man starting unit in the league. In the last three games, we haven't had those five guys together. So I think it's more of that.”

Despite the loss, the Nuggets are thankful to be getting some rest during the upcoming All-Star break.

“Tough way to go into the break losing three in a row,” said Malone. “But we've got a chance to get our bodies right, our minds right, and attack these last 27 games.”