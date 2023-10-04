The Denver Nuggets' secret to a Larry O'Brien trophy was always their team chemistry. Michael Malone could draw up all these insanely good schematics but it will never equal the intangibles that his team has. A huge testament to this would be Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. The two have been a duo for the longest time which means that they know a lot about each other's training regimen even before the Nuggets training camp starts.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are hoping to repeat as NBA champions this season. But before all of that happens, they need to endure the grueling Nuggets training camp first. However, a big asterisk to that would be Jokic's readiness to enter the world of basketball once again. The duo's media antics may have just hilariously revealed what NBA's Most Valuable Player has been up to, via Darren McKee.

When Jokic was asked about his offseason and how often he has touched a ball, he glibly replied, “A couple of times. Not much.”

Murray then butted in by throwing his teammate under the bus, “No he didn't.”

A lot of Jokic's social media posts and tags seem to be in support of Murray. He has been seen enjoying the sport he loves, horse racing. His offseason workout may have consisted of taking care of his horses and stables. Those are not at all bad in terms of maintaining their shape. Obviously, this is not as intense as the workouts of other NBA stars. But, the MVP is not known for that anyway. Will the duo along with Michael Malone pave their way to another championship banner?