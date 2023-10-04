The Denver Nuggets conducted Media Day interviews with their recently acquired Larry O'Brien Trophy placed front and center. With the trophy in full view, stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray already have their sights set on winning another championship.

The Nuggets are fully aware that as champions, they are now fully in the crosshairs of 29 other NBA teams. They've gone from hunting to being hunted. Despite the new pressures and expectations, Denvers remains confident it can go back-to-back in 2023-24.

“I just think we can do it again,” Murray told reporters. “I think that's the biggest thing, just being able to repeat and go through the adversity and ups and downs of this season. Just be ready by April and going to June.”

On top of winning an NBA championship, Jokic was also named the Finals MVP. Jokic spent most of his offseason in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia. He was seen racing horses, dancing at clubs and even front-flipping into the water while rafting.

When asked if his summer was fun, Jokic considered it to be a bit boring and too short, thanks to the NBA playoffs.

“No, it was the opposite. We played an extra 2 and 1/2 months,” he said.

With his “quiet” offseason over, Jokic's focus is back on basketball, as he echoed Murray's desire for the Nuggets to repeat as champions. However, he would ideally like to have fun while looking to win another championship.

“Just to win as much games as possible and try to have fun during that period,” Jokic said. “Go get the opportunity to win another one. Probably that's going to be the next step for us.”