Good news for the Nuggets.

The defending champion Denver Nuggets will face the Golden State Warriors on NBA Christmas Day and should be mostly at full strength.

Aaron Gordon (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (core) are both listed as probable to play against the Dubs, per the NBA Injury Report. Gordon is dealing with a heel strain, while KCP is nursing a strain in his core. The only player listed as out for the Nuggets is Vlatko Cancar.

Gordon has managed to stay relatively healthy in 2023-24, featuring in 27 games and posting averages of 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 51.9% shooting from the field. He's a key part of this rotation on both ends of the floor, especially defensively. Considering he is probable, the hell shouldn't affect Gordon too much when they clash with Golden State.

As for Caldwell-Pope, he's one of the Nuggets' most important supporting pieces. He's started 29 contests and has put up 10.0 points, 2.6 dimes, and 2.1 boards while shooting 45% from the field and 41.8% from downtown. KCP is a solid backcourt mate for Jamal Murray and complements the rest of this starting five very nicely.

The Nuggets are having another impressive season, sitting at 21-10 at the moment. That's good enough for second place in the Western Conference. Denver also heads into Christmas Day on a four-game winning streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets. They've also won four straight against the Warriors, which is a good sign ahead of this matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM EST and serves as the second of five games on the Christmas slate.